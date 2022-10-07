How to pre-order Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google has officially revealed the Pixel 7 and its Pro variant, and fans of the smartphone series couldn't be more excited. To make matters interesting, the devices are already up for pre-order; however, they're not available worldwide just yet. This could pose a challenge for those who want to grab an early unit but live somewhere where the phones aren't available.

Google Pixel 7 and its Pro variant will be on the wishlist of many as they have a lot of features to offer and look stunning. If someone is serious about acquiring the flagship offerings and living in the United States, they can easily pre-order the phones.

Google Pixel 7 and Pro variant pack quite a punch

Following the official reveal by Google, fans are excited about the seventh generation of Pixel devices. Earlier speculations hinted at the devices coming up with major upgrades, and enthusiasts are expected to be happy with what's on offer.

To pre-order the Google Pixel 7 or its Pro variant, one must be in the United States. The first order of business is to ensure that the US version of the Google website is opening for them.

Both variants are available for pre-orders on the home screen. After choosing their preferred device, the user will have to fill in the zip code to check when they will be able to get it. For either variant, people can choose between an unlocked carrier or go with the available options.

Buyers will also have to select a payment model. They can opt to pay all at once or go for monthly installments lasting 24 months. There's also an option to avail of a discount of up to $750 by trading in their older devices.

The Google Pixel 7 and Pro come with admirable specifications

The seventh-generation Pixel phones come with the upgraded Tensor G2 chip, which offers greater capabilities and efficiency than their predecessors. Combined with Titan M2 security, the premium devices offer a performance that would please all users in terms of overall performance and privacy.

Google has heavily improved the camera performance for its Pixel series phones, especially if someone opts for the Pro version of the latest device. The pricier variant has a triple-camera setup, including a telephoto zoom lens. Additionally, both versions feature several quality-of-life improvements, including an in-built VPN.

Overall, the seventh generation has met many's expectations, judging from the community's reception. The base version is available in a 6.3-inch display, while the pricier option boasts a 6.7-inch screen. The base edition starts at $599 for the unlocked one and then goes up in price depending on the network carrier and internal storage.

The pro version comes with better features and higher prices, starting from $899. It's perfect for those who want the ultimate Google Pixel 7 experience and don't have a tight budget. Which variant will you get?

