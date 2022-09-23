Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro details leaked: Price, release date, features, and more

Although the Google Pixel 7 lineup has not been fully revealed yet, some vital details have surfaced within the community. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be officially unveiled at a special hardware event on October 6, where their complete design, features, and specifications will be made public.

As the release date gets closer, some of the device's details have been revealed. Google has confirmed that their new smartphone series will feature the 2nd Gen Tensor chipset, with an upgraded Mali-GPU, which should provide 20% better performance, but the full spec table of the custom chip is currently unknown. A run-down of all known details can be found in this article.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will start at $599 and $899, respectively, and will be available in three colors

Design

The upcoming lineup seems to feature some minor design changes when compared to its predecessors, which is not necessarily a bad thing as the Pixel 6's unique design was well-received.

Google posted a rendered image of the two smartphones for their event on October 6, which revealed the front and back design. The phone has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera placed at the center-top of the screen, with the bezels made super-thin and sleek, which are slightly curved, giving users a more comfortable grip.

The back of the smartphone will have a similar design to its predecessor with a horizontal strip across the top, where the LED flash and triple cameras are placed. This strip seems to be protruding instead of flat.

The poster also revealed two more Google devices, the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Buds Pro, which will also be released with the upcoming smartphones.

Specifications

It's already been confirmed that the two phones will feature the Google Tensor G2, which is expected to increase speeds exponentially, but by how much exactly is unknown as of now.

The code name for this new chipset is 'Cloudripper' and it boasts eight cores with 2x super-big ARM Cortex-X1, 2x big A76, and 4x small Cortex-A55. The A76 cluster will run at 2.35 GHz, while the X1 cluster will function at 2.85GHz. Based on benchmarks, it's speculated to show a 10-15% increase in performance.

The SoC will also feature the Mali-G710 GPU, which will be efficient and is expected to improve battery life. The new GPU is supposedly packed with an onboard machine-learning-focused TPU (Tensor-Processing Unit), which will see a 35% increase in speed for applicable processes.

Price and release date

The standard Pixel 7 will be available in three finishes of Snow, Obsidian, or Lemongrass, which will seemingly be white, dark gray, and lime green. The Pixel 7 Pro will be available in Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel, with Hazel being a light-brown color.

The base Pixel is heavily rumored to be available at a price of $599, while the Pro version will have a starting price of $899, making them as costly as the Pixel 6 series was at launch.

The two smartphones will be available for pre-order immediately after the event on October 6, and the devices will supposedly be made available for everyone to purchase on October 13. Customers who pre-order the Pixel 7 will receive a $100 gift voucher that can be used at Target, whereas Pixel 7 Pro customers will get a $200 voucher.

