Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 14: Exploring the future of flagship smartphones

The Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone 14 are two upcoming devices that won't be affordable for everyone. This is purely due to the high-end clientele Google and Apple will look to cater to. Both devices will be the leaders of the flagship smartphone segment shortly, and their reviews will shape it up to a large extent.

The market for mobile devices has become increasingly sectoral thanks to technological developments. Unlike earlier, telecommunications and smartphones are no longer ends.

Only the rich can meet. There has never been a more comprehensive range of options for users who can choose from budget options on one end and premium on the other.

Some people strongly argue that the flagship smartphone segment might lose its relevance. This is purely due to how much power is packed into semi-budget options these days. Based on the predicted specifications for the Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone 14, things might not be as doom and gloom in this instance as some predict.

Apple iPhone 14 and Google Pixel 7 will be the flagbearers for flagship smartphones in the future

While Google and Apple have remained tight-lipped, there has been no shortage of speculation. Like their previous versions, the upcoming devices will be available in standard and pro variants. Some improvements are expected to come when the devices are eventually released.

The iPhone 14 will likely host the A15 bionic, which Apple claims to be the most powerful mobile phone processor in the world. It already runs the iPhone 13s, and the pedigree of its performance is well known. Moreover, a prospect for A16 can't be ruled out.

Apple usually prefers secrecy when it comes to processor and internal chip development. Hence, there will be no guaranteed way of claiming its processor unless it's officially revealed. Several under-the-hood improvements are widely expected by many.

As for the display, the iPhone 14 will likely be available in 6.1" and 6.7" versions, and it remains to be seen if there will be any improvements in the display quality. Apple has also concentrated its efforts on power conservation and management, and its impact could result in better battery performance in the upcoming days.

The Google Pixel 7 will answer Android as the tech giants hope to provide a better product. Unlike Apple's products, there have been a few leaks here and there, which hint at things to come in the future. The displays will be in 6.4" and 6.7" variants.

While most things will remain similar to the Google Pixel 6, the Pixel 7 has been rumored to follow a much more compact design. Google won't be tinkering too much, but there might be these small changes that allow users to do away with the clunkiness of the past.

The camera module will likely undergo some changes, and it remains to be seen how the update will perform. As for the processors, Google will once again rely on its proprietary Tensor chips. While it would be foolish to expect a significant jump, there will be some improvements.

Both the Apple iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6 have exceeded expectations in terms of the expectations on them. However, the smartphone space keeps getting increasingly competitive.

Users today want more for what they pay as the emphasis on value for money has increased significantly. It's no coincidence that the demand for the mid-budget segment has increased recently. What kind of products the Google Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 will be is a matter of the future.

Both devices should hold their own in the flagship smartphone segment to replicate their past form. However, being good isn't enough anymore, and the two tech giants will hope to take it to the next level.

Edited by Srijan Sen