All OnePlus phones confirmed to get Android 13 update 

With Android 13 being the next iteration of Google's smartphone operating system, leading mobile phone manufacturers like OnePlus and Samsung are working on rolling out the update to their latest smartphones, enabling users to have a cleaner, faster, and smoother experience.

Android 13 is currently in its beta stage until March 2023, after which the next version of the operating system will be rolled out to consumers worldwide. Companies have already lined up a list of devices that will receive the upcoming update.

However, it is worth noting that Android version updates are generally released over several months. Thus, some users might have to wait longer than others to get the next version of Android on their smartphones.

Which OnePlus smartphones are eligible for the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13?

OnePlus has previously confirmed that all of their smartphones will receive three major Android version releases from the date of their release, coupled with four years of security patches from the launch date. Thus, the latest OnePlus 10 smartphone lineup will go from Android 12 to Android 15, which is scheduled to be released later in 2025.

With Android 13, the company will release OxygenOS 13. OxygenOS is OnePlus' in-house custom-made Android skin that delivers silky smooth performance with near zero bloatware and in-built ads. Upon release, OxygenOS quickly grew to become a favorite among Android fans.

Following the update patterns announced by the company, the following eighteen Android devices should get the upcoming Android 13 update.

1) OnePlus 10T

2) OnePlus 10 Pro

3) OnePlus 10R

4) OnePlus Ace

5) OnePlus 9RT

6) OnePlus 9

7) OnePlus 9 Pro

8) OnePlus 9R

9) OnePlus 8T

10) OnePlus 8

11) OnePlus 8 Pro

12) OnePlus 8T+ 5G

13) OnePlus Nord 2

14) OnePlus Nord CE 2

15) OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

16) OnePlus Nord CE

17) OnePlus Nord 2T

18) OnePlus Nord N200 5G

For the OnePlus 8 series, the Android 13 update will be the last major operating system update. Moving forward, the device will receive security patches for another year and support will be discontinued in 2024.

The company will follow a similar trend with Nord CE and Nord N200 5G devices.

It is worth noting that a select few budget OnePlus devices have been omitted from the list as they are not eligible for the upcoming update despite being under three years old. These include the original Nord and Nord CE, and the Nord N10 and N100 devices.

The original Nord and Nord CE devices have been promised only two years of major Android updates and three years of security updates. The devices were originally launched with Android 11 and have since received the Android 12 update this year. They will run on Android 12 moving forward.

The Nord N10 and N100 devices, meanwhile, were promised only one year of major Android updates and three years of security updates. They were initially launched with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 and have been updated to Android 11. These mobile phones did not get the Android 12 update either.

