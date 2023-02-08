Samsung Galaxy A53 vs OnePlus Nord 2: Which should you buy in 2023?

Samsung is already a leader in the flagship and mid-range smartphone market, but recently, we've witnessed OnePlus offer outstanding features without spending a fortune. Both brands are well-known for launching flagship devices at an affordable price tag, and in the same manner, the A53 and Nord 2 were launched as competitors.

The mid-range smartphone market is vast, and picking the right phone is a challenge, especially when numerous options offer competitive performance for similar prices. This article discusses all the necessary details you need to know before choosing between the Samsung A53 and OnePlus Nord 2 as your budget flagship smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A53 vs OnePlus Nord 2 specs, features, comparison, and more

Specifications

The Galaxy A53 and Nord 2 have generated significant buzz in the mid-range smartphone market thanks to their impressive performance and positive user experience. Listed below are their specs:

Phone Samsung A53 OnePlus Nord 2 Current Price Starts at $399 Starts at $444 Processor Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI Display 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120 Hz 6.43 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 90 Hz Camera 64 MP (Wide Angle), 12 MP (Ultra Wide), 5 MP (Macro), 5 MP (Depth Sensor) with autofocus 50 MP (Wide Angle), 8 MP (Ultra Wide), 2 MP (Mono Chrome ) with autofocus Battery 5000 mAh, 25W Fast Charging 4500 mAh, 65W Warp Charging

Design and display

In terms of design, the A53 and Nord 2 are at par with other mid-range smartphones within the same price range. However, there are a few differences, with the A53 featuring a matte finish plastic back cover, while the Nord 2 is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, giving it a premium look. However, the headphone jack input is missing on the A53.

The Galaxy A53 features a visually stunning 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 800 nits. Although these specifications are not ground-breaking, Samsung's display technology shines with its Super AMOLED display producing vibrant and rich colors.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 2 boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, pixel density of 409 per inch, and a 90Hz refresh rate. This results in a smoother image compared to other competing smartphones but may not be suitable for those accustomed to a 120Hz display.

Performance and camera

While the Samsung Galaxy A53 excels in the camera and display departments, it falls behind in terms of performance. The Exynos 1280 chip used in the A53 falls short of expectations and does not deliver a desirable level of performance.

The OnePlus Nord 2, by comparison, features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset instead of the standard Qualcomm processor. This exclusive chipset offers exceptional performance, particularly in CPU performance.

The Samsung snapper boasts impressive photo capabilities, producing bright and vivid shots that bring wildlife, food, landscapes, and people to life. Despite its affordable price, the phone offers a high dynamic range and sharp images when using the primary camera.

The OnePlus Nord 2, on the other hand, also has an impressive primary camera. Thanks to its night mode, it excels not only in bright conditions but also in low light. The primary camera produces images with minimal noise and vivid colors.

Verdict

Overall, both phones are decent in many aspects considering their prices. However, if you like snapping photos and want a high-quality display, the Samsung A53 could be your best bet.

However, if fast charging, snappy performance, and night photography are your thing, the OnePlus Nord 2 is a better choice.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

