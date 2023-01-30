Is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 worth buying in 2023?

Looking to purchase the affordable OnePlus Nord CE 2 in 2023? Launched back in February 2022, the Nord CE 2 is one of the cheapest Android devices from the Chinese tech giant so far and has been applauded for its overall competence and balance.

That said, it’s pretty easy to spot an alternative to the Nord CE 2, leading fans to question the device’s present relevance in the mid-range smartphone market. Brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, and Oppo offer irresistibly affordable and feature-rich options that cater to every need of a basic mobile user.

This article will take OnePlus Nord CE 2’s features into consideration and deliver a verdict to help users reach a decision.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a loud example of where quality meets price, but there are a few caveats

Priced at £299/€349, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 was launched on February 17, 2022, and its sale has been restricted to shops in the UK, Europe, and India. Having spent almost a year on the market, the smartphone often features discounts on its list price, making it an irresistible deal in most cases.

While the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is great for regular smartphone users, the device lacks in certain areas. Let’s take a look at its specifications to determine the pros and cons.

Specifications

Featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and 8GB system RAM, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 can handle basic multitasking and light gaming sessions without any hiccups. Coupled with the clean and optimized OxygenOS (based on Android) software, the overall experience is smooth and well-balanced.

OnePlus promised two major software upgrades for the Nord CE 2, which was launched with Android 11. Hence, users will only receive OS upgrades up to Android 13.

In the display segment, the budget-friendly Nord CE 2 performs decently, featuring a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display delivering fresh rates of up to 90Hz. It is an Always-On display that doesn’t affect battery life as much and also features an in-display fingerprint sensor - surprising features to have on an affordable phone.

The triple-setup camera on the Nord CE 2 is competent but isn’t the best. Some competitors like Xiaomi offer better mobile cameras in this price segment.

The 48MP main sensor clicks decent social media-worthy pictures and there’s also an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro sensor to support the primary camera. The phone also features a 16MP front-facing selfie camera, capable of capturing beautiful selfies to make your day.

Lastly, the Nord CE 2 comes with OnePlus’ signature offering - a high-capacity battery with an unbeatable fast-charging standard. It features a 4500 mAh Li-Ion battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC charging, capable of providing a day’s worth of intensive use with 15-30 minutes of charging.

Category OnePlus Nord CE 2 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT68778GB RAM128GB ROM Display 6.43 inchesFluid AMOLED90Hz refresh rateHDR10+ Primary Camera 64 MP f/1.79, Primary Camera (0.7µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera Front Camera 16 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera (1µm pixel size) Battery 4500 mAh65W SuperVOOC charging

Verdict

Users may run into plenty of alternatives to the OnePlus Nord CE 2, but none of them feature OxygenOS’s elegance and optimization. The Nord CE 2 also does incredibly well in the battery segment, all while providing a lightweight, practical build.

All of Nord CE 2’s strengths add up to make it a worthwhile smartphone pick in 2023. However, grab the phone only if you are willing to sacrifice gaming and camera benchmarks. Instead, you can invest in the Poco F3 for gaming and the Realme 9 Pro+ for mobile photography.

Another thing to note is the OnePlus Nord CE 2's limited software support. It will slowly become a dated device after its upcoming Android 13 update, which is expected to drop in late 2023.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes