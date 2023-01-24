Is the OnePlus Nord N300 worth buying in 2023?

The OnePlus Nord N300 is a region-restricted marvel featuring surprising specifications for its price range. The smartphone is priced at $228 and seems a worthy Android device for anyone looking to purchase a device with minimal tech.

The popular Chinese smartphone brand has had a stronghold in its origin country and gradually expanded to a greater scale. Soon after its OnePlus' domestic success, the tech giant expanded to India and eventually reached the United States.

Ap[art from flagship smartphones, OnePlus launches special models exclusively sold in certain regions. For example, the Nord N300 is only available in the United States and was launched for the budget-conscious user base.

With many budget-friendly smartphone options from Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi, fans may be confused about whether to choose the Nord N300. This article will discuss the device's specifications and share a verdict.

OnePlus Nord N300: Is this affordable smartphone still a good purchase?

The OnePlus Nord N300 was launched in late 2022 and garnered appreciation for its design, price, battery, and camera. And of all the 5G smartphones sold in the United States, this is one of the most affordable.

Since the smartphone was recently launched, there shouldn't be any ambiguity about its age-related relevance. An important thing to note, however, is that software support may be limited.

Let's take a look at the device's specifications.

Features

The OnePlus Nord N300 comes with a Mediatek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) processor, an expected choice for CPUs in a price-restricted phone. The chipset isn't the fastest, but when combined with OxygenOS and Android 12, it can handle multitasking better than most affordable devices.

OnePlus has launched only one variant for the Nord N300 to simplify the selection process—a 64GB ROM and a 4GB system RAM.

The smartphone also comes with a presentable body design. However, the build is low-quality, as expected in cheaper phones. Most users may want to slap on a cover to make it look better.

The display is a decent 6.56" IPS LCD that supports up to 90Hz refresh rate, an uncommon feature in the affordable range.

Both rear and front cameras can deliver surprisingly good performance in well-lit conditions. The former features a dual setup, sporting a 48 MP wide sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The latter is enclosed in a tear-drop cut on top of the screen and sports a 16 MP wide sensor.

The battery on the OnePlus Nord N300 is humongous, featuring 5000 mAh that should easily last more than a day.

Another thing to note about the smartphone is that it is exclusively purchasable via Metro by T-Mobile outlets.

Category OnePlus Nord N300 Processor Mediatek MT6833P Dimensity 810 Display 6.56 inches IPS LCD Rear Camera 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide)2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Battery 5000 mAh, 33W charging

Verdict

Considering its price point, specifications, and age, the OnePlus Nord N300 seems worthwhile in 2023. However, the extent of its software support could be a cause for concern among users.

The device came with Android 12 (OxygenOS) at launch. As announced by Oneplus, it will receive only one software upgrade, indicating that users can only use Android 13 when the update is made available. Hence, the device isn't futureproofed.

If regular software updates don't matter, the OnePlus Nord N300 should suit you well. After all, the phone excels in most other cases.

