Is the OnePlus 7 Pro worth buying in 2023?

The OnePlus 7 Pro belongs to a popular series of attractive and powerful smartphones, which were launched back in 2019. The 6.67-inch device came with the best specifications that were available at the time. Despite its age, the model still seems to be continuing its legacy in certain markets.

OnePlus is a popular Chinese smartphone brand, known for having etched its marketing roots in India, China, and even the United States. The company launches a couple of affordable and flagship smartphones for the global market every year and also releases country-specific models to fuel further sales.

That said, is OnePlus's 2019 Android flagship worth buying in 2023? This article will discuss the device's specifications and share a verdict depending on recent market preferences.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Worth it or not in 2023?

Like always, OnePlus released the flagship 7 Pro model as part of its lineup for 2019. Despite being a top-selling smartphone of its time, it has faced the heavy consequence of aging, leading fans to wonder whether the OnePlus 7 Pro is a worthy purchase to make in 2023.

Let's take a look at its features and compare them to today's trends to determine its relevance.

Features

Powered by the once-superior Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 chipset, an octa-core processor, the OnePlus 7 Pro was nothing short of a beast in 2019. However, Qualcomm has launched several upgraded chipsets going forward, making the Snapdragon 855 CPU irrelevant in 2023.

The display, however, is excellent and remains surprisingly relevant, provided the device comes at a discounted rate. The 7 Pro features a 6.67 inches Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ and support for up to 90Hz refresh rate, which is more than capable of delivering a premium experience.

For the main camera, the 7 Pro features a triple setup, featuring a 48 MP wide sensor, an 8 MP telephoto sensor, and a 16 MP ultrawide sensor. The smartphone also comes with worthy camera features, letting users click excellent pictures.

In addition, the OnePlus 7 Pro also comes with a motorized pop-up 16 MP selfie camera, a signature feature of the device. The camera, both on the rear and front, is definitely the 7 Pro's best feature and still remains as good as it was in 2019.

Lastly, the OnePlus 7 Pro also promises significant battery backup and fast-charging capabilities, which is an important specification to have. However, the same may not be applicable to a second-hand device, which should have suffered significant wear and tear over its usage.

Buy the OnePlus 7 Pro from Amazon.

Category OnePlus 7 Pro Chipset Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) Display 6.67 inches Fluid AMOLED Main Camera 48 MP, f/1.6, (wide)8 MP, f/2.4, 78mm (telephoto), 3x optical zoom16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide) Front Camera Motorized pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0 Battery Li-Po 4000 mAh, 30 W wired

Verdict

The OnePlus 7 Pro recently joined the list of abandoned Android flagships, having received its third and final software upgrade. OnePlus may deploy security updates for another year, but the device is not expected to receive any more software support.

It may not be worth purchasing a smartphone that will not receive any more software updates. Also, its hardware, although powerful with respect to 2019's advancements, has lost relevance in today's technological scene.

The 7 Pro has also been discontinued by OnePlus, which is a good-enough factor to predict its worth.

That said, the device is still available through the rising refurbished market, which usually features exciting price cuts. One can choose to go for a refurbished flagship instead of picking a budget smartphone, which doesn't come with powerful specifications.

However, a discounted-and-renewed OnePlus 7 Pro doesn't seem to be an apt choice to make in 2023. Instead, we recommend picking up a more recent OnePlus device or any other smartphone close to recent technological trends that has at least another year of software support.

Poll : 0 votes