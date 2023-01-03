Is the OnePlus 10 Pro worth buying in 2023?

Looking to purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro in 2023? Being a flagship Android device, the 10 Pro may seem relevant to some smartphone users even though it was launched in early 2022. It is powered by a modern processor and offers decent system RAM, impressive camera settings, and several other features.

But does it make sense to purchase an older premium Android flagship now, especially with the imminent launch of a new OnePlus flagship model?

OnePlus releases new devices frequently, a popular trend in the smartphone industry. While this behavior allows tech savvies to stay close to modern technology, casual users are often lost when trying to pick up a new smartphone.

With the launch of the OnePlus 11 around the corner, many users may wonder whether or not to purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Thus, this article will help you decide which of the two smartphones is more worthwhile.

Exploring the OnePlus 10 Pro: Is the 2022 Android flagship worth buying in 2023?

OnePlus is a popular smartphone brand that releases new smartphones every year. The brand rose in popularity primarily due to its battery performance and fast charging. Apart from modern tech specifications, OnePlus phones boast a clean user interface and heavily optimized software.

Like most Android flagships today, the OnePlus 10 Pro was an iterative upgrade from its predecessor. However, the price, camera, battery life, and performance have made it popular among users looking for alternatives to Google and Samsung devices.

Despite its age and the launch of the upcoming OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 10 Pro is still a good choice. Let's look at the 10 Pro's specifications in the next section.

Features

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset and 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM. The well-designed OxygenOS complements its powerful hardware to offer a balanced user experience.

The 10 Pro also comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Always-on display capable of delivering up to 1300 nits of brightness and crisp color accuracy. It comes with Gorilla Glass Victus for extra screen protection.

The build quality is also pretty impressive with the 10 Pro, as it has Gorilla Glass 5 covering the back and an aluminum frame.

Mobile photography enthusiasts will be impressed by its rear camera, which comprises a 48-megapixel main sensor (OIS supported), a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor (OIS supported). However, the picture quality, although better than most in its class, isn't at par with Google or Samsung's flagship models.

The front camera features a 32-megapixel lens with fixed focus, capable of delivering excellent selfies.

OnePlus promises four years of security and software updates with the 10 Pro, which is adequate for most Android users. However, if you are looking for longer after-sales support, Google and Samsung are more reliable.

Category OnePlus 10 Pro Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) RAM 8GB LPDDR5, 12GB LPDDR5 Display 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED, Always-On Brightness 1300 nits Refresh Rate 120Hz Weight 200.5 grams Rear Camera Resolution 48 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (23 mm focal length, 1.4" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size) 50 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (14 mm focal length, 2.7" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.4, Telephoto Camera (77 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size) Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor Front Camera Resolution 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) Exmor-RS Sensor Battery Capacity 5000 mAh, supports quick and wireless charging standards

Is buying the OnePlus 10 Pro worthwhile in 2023?

The OnePlus 10 Pro may still be a relevant smartphone pick for some. However, it falls behind in some aspects compared to the company's upcoming smartphone.

The OnePlus 11, expected to arrive in 2023, will come with a new-age Snapdragon processor, more efficient RAM, an excellent body design, and a bigger battery. It will also feature a Hasselblad-tuned camera, excellent quick charging standards (100W), and possibly a better build quality than last year's OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus will release its latest flagship on January 4 in China, while the global launch will take place on February 7.

Some qualities may remain exclusive to the OnePlus 10 Pro and could be given a miss on the OnePlus 11. The 10 Pro will also be sold at a discount now that a new model has been announced. This could drive many consumers to choose the 10 Pro over the new-age OnePlus 11.

Ultimately, it boils down to one's personal preferences. However, we recommend waiting for OnePlus to release its upcoming flagship.

