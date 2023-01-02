Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ worth buying in 2023?

In 2022, Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series, featuring three models: the S22, the S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra. All the said variants performed well in the market, and the revenue collected through their sales was significantly higher when compared to S21's market performance in 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy S series is undoubtedly one of the best, if not the best, flagship lines for an Android fan. The South Korean giant launches yearly iterations in the series, offering tech savvies a fresh taste of modern and powerful mobile technology regularly.

With 2022 having closed its curtains and a new year starting, the popular consumer electronics company is now ready to launch a new series in the Galaxy S segment. This brings up an important question of whether last year's Galaxy S models, especially the S22 and S22 Plus models, are currently worth buying.

Let's take a look at how the Samsung Galaxy S22 and its Plus variant fare against existing and upcoming flagships, and discuss their relevance in 2023.

Exploring the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus: Are these basic flagship models worth buying in 2023?

Despite these devices maintaining the company's flagship standards, multiple fans have noted the S22 and its Plus variant's disappointingly subtle differences over their predecessors. The same isn't true for the S22 Ultra, the lineup's premium flagship model, which has won many hearts with its resemblance to the Galaxy Note, powerful features, and true successor qualities.

That said, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be a good pick for someone who hasn't tried a Galaxy S device before. These will also serve as excellent options for S20 or S20+ owners, primarily due to their performance quotients and camera capabilities.

Features

The Galaxy S22 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor (Exynos 2200 in some markets) and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. There are two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB - and they have fast UFS storage specifications

It is equipped with a brilliant 6.1-inch AMOLED display and features a robust build quality and stunning body design. One can also choose from multiple pretty color options.

The rear cameras on this one comprise a 50MP primary, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), and a 12MP ultrawide, which ensures high-quality mobile photography in both daylight and low-lit situations. The battery life, however, is pretty disappointing, with only 3700 mAh to bank on.

The Galaxy S22 ensures an up-to-date software experience, with the company promising four years of Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

In comparison, the Galaxy S22+ features a bigger and brighter display, a bigger battery, and better quick charging standards.

The 6.6-inch AMOLED display on the S22+ promises 1750 nits of brightness. It features a 4500 mAh battery capacity, which is a major upgrade over the base model. It also supports fast charging at 45W, whereas the S22 supports the same at 25W.

When compared to the S22, the S22+ may seem to be the better pick due to its battery features. However, most fans will find the difference extremely subtle and skip picking the pricier variant.

Category Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Exynos 2200) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Exynos 2200) CPU Octa-core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Octa-core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) RAM 8 GB LPDDR5 8 GB LPDDR5 Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED Brightness 1300 nits 1750 nits Refresh Rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Weight 167 grams 195 grams Main Camera Resolution 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle (85° field-of-view), Primary Camera (24 mm focal length, 1.56" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) 12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (13 mm focal length, 2.55" sensor size, 1.4µm pixel size) 10 MP f/2.4, Telephoto Camera (70 mm focal length, 3.9" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle (85° field-of-view), Primary Camera (24 mm focal length, 1.56" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) 12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (13 mm focal length, 2.55" sensor size, 1.4µm pixel size) 10 MP f/2.4, Telephoto Camera (70 mm focal length, 3.9" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) Front Camera Resolution 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (26 mm focal length, 3.2" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size) 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (26 mm focal length, 3.2" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size) Battery Capacity 3700 mAh 4500 mAh Quick Charging 25W 45W Storage Type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1

Is buying the S22 or the S22+ worthwhile in 2023?

To sum it up, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ are excellent flagship smartphones. With the company's Galaxy Unpacked event possibly scheduled for February, however, it may be futile to purchase these models.

The S22 and S22+ feature very few upgrades from the S21 and S21+, making the duo a dealbreaker for many. The upcoming S23 series will feature and base and a plus model too, which will undoubtedly serve as better picks over the S22 series in 2023.

That said, the S22 and S22+ will feature a lower price tag this year, which will appeal to a section of economical smartphone buyers. Ultimately, the choice boils down to the user's requirements - the price or the specifications.

