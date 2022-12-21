Best Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra deals in Holiday Sale 2022

Samsung is offering you one more opportunity to save some money on your Christmas shopping. Almost everything, from TVs and iPads to robot vacuums and refrigerators, is currently on sale this holiday season.

Samsung is the ideal location to find end-of-year deals, whether you're buying for yourself or searching for noteworthy holiday presents. The Christmas specials cover a wide range of products. However, this article only covers three of the company's best-selling smartphones: the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22, the S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra are the three phones that make up the S22 series. This Christmas season, all three gadgets are available for historically low prices, with everything from flat discounts to trade-in incentives available.

All three devices include stunning 120Hz AMOLED panels, extremely effective Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, abundant battery life, and some of the best camera software available.

How much will it cost to get the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra in Holiday Sale 2022?

1) Samsung S22 Ultra: $986 (down from $1299.99 on Amazon)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most versatile and competent Android phone that isn't foldable. Its display is the best among the lot. Samsung's cameras have significantly improved, especially in low light.

With its magnificent 6.8-inch OLED display, up to 8K video recording, S Pen functionality, and a large 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has established itself as the Korean giant's most comprehensive smartphone. It is now in the race for the best smartphone of the year.

Amazon and Best Buy are now offering discounts of $313 and $300 on the 256GB model, placing the Galaxy next to the iPhone 14 Pro, with four times as much storage.

Buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra here (for the US) and here (globally).

2) Samsung S22 Plus: $879.99 (down from $1049.99 on Amazon)

Samsung has been pushing "Ultra" smartphones since the Plus model was marginalized, albeit not completely forgotten. This is due to the fact that it mostly preserves the big-phone functionality that comes with the Ultra but in a more practical, less divisive design.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is a capable selection for the greatest all-around smartphone of the year. It is unquestionably a force to be reckoned with in the Android market thanks to its improved camera and display.

The device boasts a huge 6.8-inch flat display that updates at a speed of 120Hz, a 50-megapixel primary camera that can record films with a resolution of 8K, and Qualcomm's tried-and-true Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. Without any conditions, Amazon is now offering a $170 discount on the phone.

Buy the Galaxy S22 Plus here (for the US) and here (globally).

3) Samsung S22: $349.99 (down from $799.99 on Boost Mobile)

The Galaxy S22 is a good phone overall; its short battery life is the only significant drawback to an otherwise superb design. This relatively little smartphone, while not as popular as its rivals, has a trendy yet understated look with a colorful screen.

The S22 boasts a new primary 50MP camera with a 23% bigger sensor than last year's 12MP one. This is in addition to the apparent switch to the latest flagship chipset generation — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (except in Europe and India). It has a new 10MP telephoto with an optical 3x zoom as opposed to a hybrid one. The device also retains the ultrawide and selfie cameras from the S21 series.

This may be the ideal time to switch to Boost Mobile. The prepaid carrier is presently knocking $450 off the price of an S22 if you purchase through its website, bringing the cost down to $349.99. It also offers a wide range of plan options for any sort of data usage.

Buy the Galaxy S22 here (for the US) and here (globally).

