Snapdragon PUBG New State Invitational: Teams, format, prize pool distribution and when to watch 

The PUBG New State Snapdragon Conquest Invitational begins with 32 teams competing for a total prize pool of 5 lakh INR. The event will run across December 7 to 18, and will be played in three phases: League, Semifinals, and the Grand Finals.

All 32 participants have been directly invited to the two-week contest. The tournament has the same scoring system as BGMI/PUBG Mobile esports, meaning that the Chicken Dinner winner will gain 15 points, with the second and third-placed teams receiving 12 and 10 points, respectively.

PUBG New State Invitational Format

The League Stage is scheduled for four days from December 7 to 10, where 32 teams have been divided into four groups. At the end of all their matches, the top 24 squads from the overall leaderboard will progress to the next phase, i.e., Semifinals.

Organizers will allocate these 24 teams to the three groups (eight teams each) for the two-day Semifinals competition, which will be held on December 15 and 16. The top 16 squads from this phase will secure their seats in the finals of the PUBG New State Invitational.

The Grand Finals will take place on December 17 and 18 and will feature a total of 12 matches. The team who scores the most points across the two days will become the champions of the tournament.

Teams

Here are the names of the 32 teams that will compete in the League Stage. Many well-known organizations that have previously gained popularity in BGMI Esports will be seen competing in the event.

Chemin Esports Bad Devils Big Brother Esports Blind Esports Aslaa Direct Rush FS Esports Enigma Gaming Esportswala Global Esports GodLike Esports Gods Reign Hyderabad Hydras Marcos Gaming Nexgen NS Esports Oath Esports Reckoning Esports Revenant Skylightz Gaming 8Bit Team Celtz Team IND Insane Esports Team Tamilas Team XO TKS Official True Rippers TWOB Undeadfalme R Esports Udog

Prize Pool distribution of PUBG New State Invitational (IN INR)

The first-placed team will be awarded 1.5 lakh INR, while the second and third teams will receive 75K and 50K in prize money, respectively.

1st Place - 1,50,000

2nd Place- 75,000

3rd Place - 50,000

4th Place - 40,000

5th Place - 35,000

6th Place - 30,000

7th Place - 25,000

8th Place - 20,000

9th and 10th Place - 12,500

11th and 12th Place - 10,000

13th to 16th Place - 7,500

Several popular Indian organizations have been invited to the event. A few days back, GodLike Esports and Skylightz Gaming announced their entry into the scene. ESL India recently announced the PUBG New State Pro Series, which is an open to all event and boasts a gigantic prize pool of 1 crore INR.

The tournament will be live-streamed on Snapdragon Conquest's YouTube channel at 5 PM IST.

