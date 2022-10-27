Lionel Messi x PUBG Mobile collaboration officially announced by Krafton

The developers of the battle royale title PUBG Mobile have been making quite a few moves in the market. Krafton recently announced the game's collaboration with Argentinian soccer legend Lionel Messi.

Making the news public on its official social media page, PUBG Mobile revealed that the partnership will take place in the upcoming Version 2.3 update this November.

PUBG Mobile to introduce unique collection of in-game outfits

As part of this partnership, the developers will introduce a new collection of in-game outfits and other items, which will be available for a limited amount of time. The creators also stated that further details regarding the same would be offered in due time.

What did Lionel Messi have to say about the collaboration?

The Argentinian football legend is arguably the greatest soccer player of all time and has a massive following worldwide. He was a part of F.C. Barcelona and currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain. He has won various accolades, including the prestigious Ballon d'Or a record seven times.

Commenting on the collaboration, Lionel Messi stated:

“Video games have always been a huge part of my life. I find them incredibly helpful to relax and enjoy myself when I’m not training, and to connect with my teammates, friends, and family. PUBG MOBILE is so much fun, and I am personally amongst its millions of fans all over the world. I am proud of what we’ve been working on and want to invite all players to join me in PUBG MOBILE.”

Vincent Wang, general manager at Tencent Games, said:

“We’re incredibly lucky to have such a global sporting superstar join PUBG MOBILE. Knowing that many of PUBG MOBILE players are big football enthusiasts as it is, we can’t wait to champion the sport in-game, as well as spread its joy to new fans.”

The game has previously collaborated with many pop-culture icons, including Korean band Blackpink and EDM artist Alan Walker. The title recently also collaborated with Squid Game actress Ho Yeon.

However, this collaboration with Messi has to be the biggest one in the history of the title; PUBG Mobile and soccer fans are ecstatic.

The title will also host its biggest yearly event, the Global Championship (PMGC) 2022, this year. The tournament, which is due to start in November as well, will feature an enormous prize pool of $4 million and feature 51 teams from all around the world. The participating squads will fight for bragging rights and for the title of ultimate champions.

This Messi collaboration will surely help promote the Global Championship to a wider audience, reeling in new fans to watch the competition.

