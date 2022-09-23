PUBG Mobile announces collaboration with Squid Game star Ho-yeon

Earlier today, popular title PUBG Mobile announced a collaboration with South Korean actress and model Jung Ho-yeon to celebrate the launch of their new map, NUSA. The game will also give out exclusive suits and items during the collaboration.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Our NUSA Commissioner HO YEON is here!



Stay tuned for the exclusive suit and items!

pubgmobile.live/HOYEON



#PUBGMOBILE #HOYEON #PUBGMxHOYEON #PUBGMHOYEON #NUSACOMMISSIONER We have an absolute superstar joining us to celebrate the launch of the new map NUSA!Our NUSA Commissioner HO YEON is here!Stay tuned for the exclusive suit and items! We have an absolute superstar joining us to celebrate the launch of the new map NUSA!Our NUSA Commissioner HO YEON is here!Stay tuned for the exclusive suit and items!pubgmobile.live/HOYEON#PUBGMOBILE #HOYEON #PUBGMxHOYEON #PUBGMHOYEON #NUSACOMMISSIONER https://t.co/hQZiU2hqgp

Ho-yeon will feature as the in-game NUSA Commissioner. She is most well-known for her portrayal of the character Kang Sae-byeok in the popular Netflix series Squid Game. She is also a global ambassador for popular fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

The 28-year-old actress played her first lead role in the Netflix series Squid Game and shot to worldwide popularity soon after. The series was released in September 2021 and went on to become one of Netflix's most-watched shows.

This is not the first time that PUBG Mobile has collaborated with a famous star. The title has previously collaborated with other pop-culture icons, including Alan Walker and BLACKPINK.

About PUBG Mobile's NUSA map

The new map NUSA was released by PUBG Mobile during its 2.2.0 update. It is the smallest battle royale map in the game to date and features an area of 1 square kilometer (1x1 km). The map supports a 32-player lobby with solo, duo, and squad modes available. Each match on the map lasts for around 10 minutes. The map has a couple of new features, including lifts, boost pools, and new vehicles and guns for players to try out.

To promote the map, Tencent recently organized a tournament with a prize pool of $20,000 named Resort Rumble. The event finals, hosted by popular content creators Mortal and PowerBang, began on September 18 and concluded yesterday, with Medal Core being declared the winner. The team took home $10,000 as the prize money. Farooq Gaming and Dab took the second and third spots, respectively. Farooq Gaming bagged a cash prize of $4,000 and Dab received $2,000.

The map and the tournament were an immediate hit with fans, many of whom appreciated the fast-paced nature of battles on NUSA. A new points system was also introduced in the tournament, with each frag amounting to two points. This significantly altered the meta of the tournament and encouraged players to prioritize securing kills.

Fans will also get to enjoy tournament action on the NUSA map in the ongoing PUBG Mobile Regional Championship (PMRC): SEA vs China 2022, where the map will feature in the showmatch.

This collaboration is sure to excite PUBG Mobile fans, and they should be on the lookout for exclusive outfits and items.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far