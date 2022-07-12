BLACKPINK x PUBG Mobile collab to host in-game concert 'The Virtual' this July

The popular K-pop band, BLACKPINK, is a recent addition to collaborations in PUBG Mobile's 2.1 update. Players and fans of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose from around the world are excited to experience the collaboration in the game.

Developed by Tencent Games and Krafton Inc., the title introduces various events to elevate users' gaming experience. However, in the last few months, many of these events that have been introduced in the game have emerged from PUBG Mobile's collaboration with popular brands and franchises from various fields.

PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the biggest names in the mobile gaming market. Hailing from the Battle Royale genre, the action game is played by millions across the world, resulting in the rise of the game's esports scenario.

What to expect from PUBG Mobile's latest collaboration with BLACKPINK

Last night, through posts on Instagram and Twitter, the developers announced the game's second collaboration with global sensation BLACKPINK. The popular band is set to make a comeback into the game after a long gap.

BLACKPINK is one of the most popular all-girl pop bands in the world. Hailing from South Korea, the K-pop sensations have made it big in the music industry. To celebrate their success, the game has struck their second collaboration in two years.

Based on the announcement, a ground-breaking event will feature BLACKPINK's concert in the game on July 22 to 23 and 29 to 30 in North & South America, and July 23 to 24 and 30 to 31 July across the rest of the world. The concert is named "THE VIRTUAL."

This collaboration follows that of Lamborghini, Baby Shark, Spider-Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. The developers will be hoping that more users will be tuning in on those days to experience the concert in the game.

Based on leaks provided by popular YouTubers, the in-game concert might be added to the spawn island or to the main lobby where players will be able to dance to BLACKPINK's music before treading on the battlegrounds. The look of the concert area resembles that of the game's fourth anniversary celebration.

Players can expect various other new modes and events to get added to PUBG Mobile once the collaboration goes live. Furthermore, Indian users playing BGMI can also expect the collaboration to be incorporated on that version, as all previous ones have been made available in Battlegrounds Mobile India too.

