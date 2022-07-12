BGMI 2.1 update: Release date, patch notes, and major features

BGMI is currently celebrating its first anniversary. Since its release, the game's developers have introduced periodic updates that bring in new features and items and elevate users' gaming experience. The upcoming 2.1 update will be released shortly and the hype regarding it is massive.

The developers recently posted a unique patch notes video on the game's YouTube channel, featuring popular streamers like Payal, Aman, and Shreeman Legend. They talked about the various additions that will be implemented in the new update; here's a look at the same.

Exploring BGMI 2.1 update's major features

1) Ancient Ruins mode

Scarab Ruins and Jackal Ruins

Upon visiting Scarab Ruins and Jackal Ruins, players will be given puzzles that they can solve to win exciting loot. They can use this loot to defeat enemies lurking around the vicinity and even later on as the match progresses.

Sandstorm City

Random Sandstorm City will spawn across the themed maps of Erangel, Miramar, and Livik. Lucky players will get a Scarab Charm that will enable them to self revive themselves when they are knocked out by their opponents. The item can be picked up and kept in the backpack.

Emperor Temple

The Emperor Temple was one of the most beloved features when the mode was previously released in PUBG Mobile. A lot of players spent time defeating enemies and collecting loot in the floating temple.

This time, however, Krafton has added a new feature - Boss Monster, which will attack players when the temple rises up and floats in the air. Users need to take cover to defeat the Boss Monster to get loot.

New Lobby

A new lobby has been integrated into the Ancient Ruins mode, which will see the Boss Monster rise in the background and the spawn island getting filled with dust. Boss Monster's animation of trying to grasp the flying airplane will enhance players' experience.

2) New Sniper Rifle - Lynx AMR

A powerful Sniper Rifle, Lynx AMR, will be incorporated into BGMI with the new update. The gun's bullet can travel through vehicles and can take down an enemy wearing a Level 3 vest or helmet.

3) Get knocked out by a vehicle explosion

Earlier, BGMI players used to get finished due to a vehicle explosion. However, in the new update, players will only get knocked out, which will increas their chances of survival.

4) Sound Training mode

A new Sound Training Mode has been added to train players and improve their gameplay. This will enable them to understand the different sounds (footsteps and gun shots) as they vary in range and height.

5) Changes to guns

UMP 45's burst fire range has been reduced.

Tommy Gun's damage has been increased.

Micro Uzi's damage over long distance has been significantly increased.

When will BGMI players get to play the upcoming 2.1 update?

Every update in Battlegrounds Mobile India arrives a couple of days after the global launch of PUBG Mobile's update. Since the 2.1 update will be released for the original title on July 13, the same will arrive for the Indian variant on July 15.

