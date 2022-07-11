PUBG Mobile 2.1 update confirmed release date and time for all regions

Krafton and Tencent Games took to the official discord server of PUBG Mobile a few hours ago to announce the release date of the new 2.1 update. The update will be rolled out on devices globally on July 13 at 09:30 am UTC (Google Play Store) and 6:30 am (Apple Store). However, unlike previous updates, the July update will not require the servers to be taken offline.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular Battle Royale titles across the world. Since its initial release four years back, the developers have regularly introduced new updates to enhance and refresh the BR experience for users.

When will the new 2.1 update be released for PUBG Mobile?

Following the booming success of the 2.0 update, the developers are set to release the 2.1 update. Since the Ancient Secret mode is returning to the game, the buzz regarding the title's upcoming features is massive.

Players are required to keep sufficient free space on their devices for the new update to run smoothly, and should either have adequate mobile data or connect their device to a wifi network to download the update.

Due to the game's existing restriction of not allowing users with different versions to play together, users will need to ensure their friends have the 2.1 update downloaded as well.

Time and date of the 2.1 update's release in different regions across the globe

Snippet from PUBG Mobile's official Discrod server confirming the release date for the new 2.1 update (Image via Discord)

The release dates for the update are as follows:

Vietnam: July 11, 16:30

Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Turkey: July 12, 07:00 (partly)

Taiwan: July 12, 15:00 (Google Play Store) and 08:30 (Apple Store)

Korea and Japan: July 12, 07:30

Although the update will be globally released on July 13, the new season, Cycle 3 Season 7, will be integrated along with Month 13 RP on July 19.

List of new additions to the 2.1 update in PUBG Mobile

The July update promises to exceed players' expectations, with weapons, modes, and cosmetics that will enhance their playing experience. Here is a look at the new features that will be added to PUBG Mobile's July update:

Ancient Temple mode 2.0 Revamped control buttons and UI New mini-map changes New guns - AC VAL and Lynx AMR Tactical Backpack Revamped Cheer Park with a new Gaming Center and Shopping Center Major bug fix Shotgun attachment - Quick Loader Throwable - Blue Zone grenade Month 13 Royale Pass First Anniversary event Cycle 3 Season 7 Secret Cave in Livik New health utilities

With so many features, fans across the world are looking forward to Krafton and Tencent Games releasing the update as soon as possible. Several veteran players who once played the Ancient Temple mode, which was initially released two years back, are also expected to return to the game.

