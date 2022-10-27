PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 prize pool distribution revealed 

The 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) is about to start in a few weeks, and it will feature the top teams from eight regions. There will be a total of 51 teams, including three direct invite-squads in the Grand Finals. The two-month-long event starts on November 10 and will continue until January 8 next year, offering an exciting battle to fans around the world.

Format of PMGC 2022 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Tencent has allocated a huge $4 million prize pool for this mega contest. It will have two stages: the League Stage and Grand Finals. Around 62.5% ($2.5 million) of the total prize pool will be distributed during the League Stage, while the rest ($1.5 million) will be awarded in the Grand Finals.

Prize pool distribution of PMGC 2022 League Stage

Each of the 48 competing teams will receive $10K for participating, meaning that $480K out of $2.5 million will be distributed as an attendance prize pool.

This year, the League Stage will take place in three different phases, each with a different prize pool. The first phase, named the Group Stage, will see three groups (Red, Green, and Yellow) consisting of 16 teams, and each will have a total prize pool of $463K. The bottom five teams from the Group Stage standings will be eliminated from the PMGC 2022.

Group Stage prize pool distribution ($463K)

$90K - Finals $85K - Finals $80K - Finals $22K - Surival Stage $21K - Surival Stage $20K - Surival Stage $19K - Surival Stage $18K - Surival Stage $17K - Surival Stage $16K - Surival Stage $15K - Surival Stage $14K - Eliminated $13K - Eliminated $12K - Eliminated $11K - Eliminated $10K - Eliminated

Survival Stage prize pool distribution ($348K)

A total of 24 teams ( 4th-11th ranked teams from each group) will move to this phase. There will be a prize pool of $348K that will be distributed on the basis of their rankings in this phase. The top 16 out of 24 teams will also advance to the third phase (the Last Chance), and the remaining nine will be eliminated.

$26K - Last Chance $25K - Last Chance $24K - Last Chance $23K - Last Chance $22K - Last Chance $21K - Last Chance $20K - Last Chance $19K - Last Chance $18K - Last Chance $17K - Last Chance $16K - Last Chance $15K - Last Chance $14K - Last Chance $13K - Last Chance $12K - Last Chance $11K - Last Chance $10K - Eliminated $9K - Eliminated $8K - Eliminated $7K - Eliminated $6K - Eliminated $5K - Eliminated $4K - Eliminated $3K - Eliminated

Last Chance prize pool distribution ($283K)

The last phase of the League Stage features a total prize pool of $283K and will also have four PMGC Grand Finals slots. It will be played over two days, and the bottom 12 teams will be knocked out of the tournament.

$27K - Grand Finals $25K - Grand Finals $23K - Grand Finals $22K - Grand Finals $21K $20K $19K $18K $17K $16K $15K $14K $13K $12K $11K $10K

Grand Finals

The PMGC Grand Finals will consist of 16 teams, including three special-invite squads. It will take place in three days from January 6 to 8, 2023 and boasts a $1.5 million prize pool. However, the prize pool distribution for this stage will only be revealed in the coming weeks. China's SMG and Indonesia's Alter Ego have been named as two of the three invited teams for this stage.

