Indian BGMI teams to not feature in PMGC 2022 League Stage

Despite Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) ban, fans were expecting Indian teams to compete in PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022's slots. There is sad news as the event will not feature any team from the country in the league. However, there is one more unannounced place in the finals, which will be revealed in the next few days.

Tencent stated last month that there will be a total of 48 teams competing in the League Stages of the upcoming PMGC 2022. Two of the slots were not made public and were said to be announced later.

Today, Tencent announced that World Invitational Winner, Vampire Esports, and runners-up Falcons Esports have been directly invited to the League Stage, taking up the two remaining slots.

Exploring further details about PMGC 2022

This will be the third edition of the tournament and will run over nearly two months from November 22 to January 23. It is notable that the first iteration of the tournament did not include any Indian teams due to the PUBG Mobile ban in the country. However, the second edition had one Indian team in the finals - GodLike.

The finals of the event will see a total of 16 teams, out of which the top 13 from the league will move to the finals. Meanwhile, the PEL winner Team SMG and the top team of Indonesia, Alter Ego LIMAX, have already secured their spot.

The one invited spot that remains in the finals has not been disclosed yet. The total prize pool of the tournament is $4 Million USD and the finals will take place in Indonesia.

Qualified teams for the PMGC 2022 League stage so far

1. Bigetron RA (Indonesia)

2. Evos Esports (Indonesia)

3. Infinity (Thailand)

4. Bacon Esports (Thailand)

5. Geek Fam (Malaysia)

6. 4Rivals (Malaysia)

7. D'Xavier (Vietnam)

8. Box Gaming (Vietnam)

9. R8 Esports (Arabia)

10. Nigma Galaxy (Arabia)

11. Godlike Stalwart (South Asia)

12. IHC Esports (South Asia)

13. I8 Esports (Pakistan)

14. One Million Esports (Africa)

15. S2G Esports (Turkey)

16. Besiktas Esports (Turkey)

17. Gaming Lord (Western Europe)

18. Nova Esports(China)

19. LGD Gaming (China)

20. Vampire Esports(PMWI Winner)(Thailand)

21. Falcons Esports(PMWI Runners-Up)(Arabia)

22. Knights (North America)

23. Furious Gaming (LATAM)

24. Damwon Gaming (Rivals Cup)(Korea)

Grand Finals

Team SMG (China) Alter Ego Limax (Indonesia)

PMGC 2022 League Stage Qualifications (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The top five teams of the South East Asia Championship, along with the top three rosters from each of South Asia, MENA, European, and Americas Championships, will qualify for the PMGC 2022 League Stage.

Additionally, the top two teams from Brazil and Japan will also book their berths for this mega event. The ongoing PEL PMGC Qualifiers and the PMPS Fall Finals Korea have one slot each in the League Stage.

