PMPL South Asia Championship 2022 Fall Day 2: Overall standings, match summary, and more

After the conclusion of 50% of the matches in the PMPL SA Championship Fall, DRS Gaming acquired the pole position with 166 points and three chicken dinners. The Nepali squad displayed extraordinary skills in their last three matches on Day 2 and dethroned GodLike Stalwart (STE) from the top seat.

Skylightz Gaming remained in third place after showcasing steady performances today. But IHC Esports slipped to the fourth position with 124 points, followed by T2K and High Voltage.

PMPL South Asia Championship Fall Day 2 overview

GodLike Stalwart slips to second spot (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 7 - Erangel

While showing perfect coordination among its members, GodLike Stalwart took control of the first match of Day 2, claiming a nine-kill chicken dinner. The last zone shrunk on an open field near Severny and was completely dominated by the Mongolian squad. Skylightz Gaming set up some resistance and held onto second place but failed to win their last fight against STE.

Match 8 - Miramar

DE Warriors managed to defeat High Voltage and Elementrix to obtain a seven-kill chicken dinner on the desert map. i8 Esports scored 16 points, including eight eliminations, while STE got eliminated with only four points.

With four kills and 1025 damage, DOK922 was the MVP of the eighth match, while Parabin from High Voltage emerged as the top fragger with five kills.

Overall rankings after PMPL SA Championships after 12 matches (matches PUBG Mobile)

Match 9 - Erangel

Godless acquired eight kills to set up IHC Esports' victory in the ninth match. With this, the team obtained a second chicken dinner after two poor matches today. STE and Quantum Rage (QR) collected 17 points each, while PMPL SA champion High Voltage came offered another spectacular display of skill and grabbed 13 points.

Match 10 - Sanhok

Four out of the top five teams in the tenth match were outside the safe zone, and only T2K made it into the last zone's circle, helping them gain an easy win. This match saw a one-sided performance from them as they took control of the game and grabbed a mammoth 17-kill victory. DRS Gaming, High Voltage, and IHC garnered 18, 11, and 11 points, respectively.

Match 11 - Erangel

In the fifth match of the day, DRS Gaming continued their domination and earned a 15-kill chicken dinner after defeating their counterparts, Skylightz Gaming, in the last battle. Mabetex Esports and Quantum Rage accumulated 16 and 11 points.

Match 12 - Miramar

DRS Gaming came in with another spectacular performance and notched up the final match of the second day, thanks to Deltaxx's five frags. In this match, Magnus Esports and Quantum Rage scored 17 and 14 points, while PMPL Pakistan Fall champion i8 grabbed 17 points, with nine eliminations.

