i8 Esports wins PMPL Pakistan 2022 Fall, qualifies for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) League Stage

Fan-favorite squad i8 Esports claimed the PMPL 2022 Pakistan Fall crown in dominant fashion while simultaneously obtaining a slot in the upcoming PMGC League Stage after topping the regional points rankings. Throughout the 2022 PMPL season (Spring and Fall), the Pakistani roster collected a total of 1721 points.

In the Grand Finals, the team stuck to their classic playstyle and claimed pole position with 308 points, thanks to five Chicken Dinners and 114 eliminations. From the start of the event up until the very end, the team never lost their momentum and successfully reached the top.

T20xQwerty Esports showcased superb gameplay and managed to finish right behind i8 with 260 points, including 105 eliminations and a Chicken Dinner. Quantum Rage also performed well throughout the 18 matches, placing third with 248 points. They picked up three Chicken Dinners and 74 eliminations in the Grand Finals. TUF and Magnus Esports were in fourth and fifth position with 215 and 203 points respectively, followed by R3gicide with 198 points.

These top six teams have now advanced to the South Asia Championship, where they will meet the top 10 teams from PMPL SA Fall. The event will take place from October 13 to 16, with the top three teams moving to the PMGC 2022 League.

Qualified teams for PMPL South Asia Championship 2022 Fall from Pakistan

i8 Esports T20xQwerty Quantum Rage Team TUF Magnus Esports R3gicide

Top six teams that will be heading to the South Asia Championship Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Team Bablu displayed strong resistance and claimed seventh position, but were unable to qualify for the Championship. Currently, the team has had an average showing in both the league stage and finals.

Overall standings of PMPL Pakistan Fall Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Free Style, previously fifth in the league, didn't perform up to expectations in the finals and placed eighth with 170 points.

PMPL Pakistan Finals MVP rankings

Top 10 players from PMPL Pakistan Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Gravity from Qwerty has been named the MVP of the Grand Finals with 38 eliminations and 7239 damage in total. He helped his team secure second place in the overall standings. Furthermore, his squad members Voltrux and 420boy finished in third and ninth position, with 30 and 23 kills, respectively.

UZM from i8 Esports was right behind Gravity in second place with 32 kills and 6315 damage. His teammates Ghoost, IQQQQQ, and Blade were in fourth, fifth, and eighth places with 30, 30, and 22 eliminations, respectively, in the MVP rankings.

Qurasysh Esports disqualified from the tournament

Team Quraysh Esports, who performed well on Day 2, were disqualified from the tournament as one of their players (Manii) was caught using third-party software to gain an advantage through unfair means.

