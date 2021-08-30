i8 Esports crowned champions of PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Pakistan: Fall split 2021

The fourth and final day of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Pakistan: Fall 2021 came to an end. After an exhilarating battle of 16 matches over a period of 4 days, i8 Esports, one of the powerhouses in the Pakistani PUBG Mobile scene, emerged as the winners with 220 points and 125 kills.

Team QWERTY played well in the competition and finished second with 187 points and 81 kills. Clarity Esports, another popular team previously known as Team Bablu, secured the third spot with 183 points and 97 kills.

i8 Esports, who represented Pakistan in the recently concluded PMWI: East, eased through the competition in a dominant fashion. The team looked comfortable from the get-go securing a big lead from the other teams. The team also qualified for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia Season 4.

PUBG Mobile Clup Open: Fall Split 2021 Pakistan Finals overall standings

PMCO Fall Split 2021 Pakistan finals overall standings (image via PUBG Mobile)

Team QWERTY and Clarity Esports two of the most consistent teams in the Pakistan region, also stepped up in the competition to claim second and third spots, respectively. Clarity Esports who already won the PMNC: Pakistan 2021 has qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia S4.

PMCO Fall Split 2021 Pakistan finals overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Among the other top performers was Portal Esports, one of the veteran Pakistani squads. The team stepped up in this PMCO and secured a 4th spot for themselves. UAGxTUF, who had earlier topped the semifinals leaderboards, failed to emulate the same performance and finished their campaign in 5th spot.

Free Style, another popular Pakistani team, had another bad tournament. Heading into the final day the team was placed in the 4th spot. The team could only manage 7 points only on the final day and dropped down to the 7th spot.

Among other known teams North Esports and Team STAR had an average tournament and finished at the 13th and 15th spot. These teams will look to come back stronger in the next split.

Top 5 Kill Leaders in PUBG Mobile Club Open Pakistan 2021 Fall Split

Top 5 players from PMCO Fall Split 2021 Pakistan (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Crypto from i8 Esports maintained his consistency and was once again the top fragger. He secured a total of 45 frags and dealt overall damage of 7382 HP. His average survival time was 19 minutes and 47 seconds.

Final list of top 5 Kill Leaders in the competition:

1) CRYPTO (i8 Esports): 45 Kills

2) Voltrux (Team QWERTY): 37 Kills

3) 420Boy (Clarity Esports): 34 Kills

4) REVEUSE (i8 Esports): 31 Kills

5) Blade (i8 Esports): 26 Kills

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact is now on Twitter! Follow for all the latest news, leaks, updates & more!

Edited by R. Elahi