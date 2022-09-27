PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 Fall Pakistan League Stage: Overall standings, bonus points, and top 16 qualified teams

Magnus Esports was at the top of the overall scoreboard following the conclusion of the PMPL Pakistan Fall League Stage, which took place over three weeks. The top 16 teams from the bonus points rankings have moved to the Grand Finals, starting on September 30.

The squad has had a brilliant showing throughout the league so far, clinching 11 chicken dinners and scoring 180 points more than the second-placed team. They also collected 78 bonus points that will give them a headstart in the Grand Finals.

With steady performances in the third week, Quantum Rage accumulated 70 bonus points and came in second. However, the team is ranked third in the overall standings with 596 points.

Overall bonus rankings and standings of PMPL League (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Crowd favorite i8 Esports earned the third position with 63 bonus points. However, they placed second in the overall standings with 680 points and seven chicken dinners in 63 matches. Their performances in the third week fell short of expectations, and they only secured nine bonus points.

Qualified teams for PMPL Grand Finals and bonus points

Magnus Esports - 78 points Quantum Rage - 70 points i8 Esports - 63 points Free Style- 59 points R3gicide - 58 points Quraysh Esports - 55 points T20XQwerty - 55 points Team Bablu - 53 points Team TUF - 49 points Team H2E - 41 points Team Star - 40 points North Esports - 36 points The Grounders - 35 points R3D Esports - 29 points 3X Esports - 25 points 52 Esports - 25 points

Free Style had a series of stellar performances in Week 3 and acquired fourth place with 59 points. The team was the winner of the PMPL 2020 Spring Pakistan, but they haven't had any notable victories since. The team will now be looking to reclaim the title, and they are currently in a good position to do so.

After a fantastic comeback, R3gicide won the third week and scored 58 points in the bonus rankings. Team Bablu, known as one of the strongest squads in Pakistan, secured eighth place with 53 bonus points.

The 2022 Spring Season champion, 52 Esports, performed poorly and barely made it to the Grand Finals at 16th place. The team had a lackluster showing in the first two weeks, collecting one bonus point during the first week and two bonus points during the second. However, they bounced back last week after securing 25 bonus points.

The top six teams from the Grand Finals will also book their seats in the PMPL South Asia Championship Fall, where they will meet 10 teams from the Pro League South Asia.

