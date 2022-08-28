PMPL Pakistan 2022 Fall: Teams, format, and schedule revealed 

The new season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Pakistan will start on August 30 and feature two stages: League and Finals.

The first stage will see a total of 20 top teams in the country competing over three weeks. They will be split into five groups of four squads each. A total of 25 matches will be played every week, with five games a day. A match on the Livik map will also take place on Sundays and feature the top 12 teams from each week.

Apart from the weekly points, the teams will also contest for bonus points, which will be decided by their weekly rankings. These bonus points will act as headstart points in the Finals.

The top 16 teams in the League, based on cumulative points, will move to the Finals, while the remaining four will be eliminated. The League stage will end on September 25.

PMPL Pakistan 2022 Fall Finals date and more

The Finals will be a three-day affair and is scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 2. A total of 18 matches will be played, with six each day on the three classic maps. The total prize pool on offer is 100K USD, and the top six teams will secure their place in the PMPL South Asia Championship 2022 Fall.

Participating teams in PMPL Pakistan 2022 Fall

1. Team Bablu

2. Quraysh Esports

3. Triple Esports PK

4. I8 Esports

5. Team Qwerty

6. The Grounders

7. Team H2e

8. MetershotShotxSky Esports

9. Quantum Rage

10. Team TUF

11. North Esports

12. Magnus Esports

13. TMW Esports

14. FreeStyle

15. Team Star

16. 52 Esports

17. Team Faulty

18. R3GICIDE

19. R3D Esports

20. 3x Esports

Teams to keep an eye on

Defending champion 52 Esports is a team to keep an eye on. They recently competed in PMWI 2022 but failed to perform well and finished 18th. While I8 Esports dominated the PMPL League stages last split, they came third in the finals, missing out on the title. The side will try to lift the trophy this season.

Runners-up in the Spring Split, Team TUF will also provide tough competition as well. One of the oldest Pakistani teams, FreeStyle will hope to make a comeback in the contest. The PMPL will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports /Pakistan.

