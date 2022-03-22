PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 Pakistan Spring: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and more 

The Spring Split of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Pakistan 2022 will commence from today. It will be played in two stages: league stages followed by finals. The league stages are scheduled until 10 April, while the finals will take place from 15 to 17 April.
The league stages will follow the same format of league play and a super weekend. A total of 20 teams will be clubbed into five groups of four teams each and will compete over three weeks of exciting weekdays followed by the super weekend.
Only the points accumulated in the super weekend will be counted to determine the final league standings. The Grand Finals will be played for three days and will feature 18 matches. Top teams from PMPL Spring will advance to the South Asia Championship.
Participating teams in the PMPL Pakistan League Stage
1. SALTxi8 Esports (Invited)
2. CLARITY ESPORTS (Invited)
3. FMxR3D Esports (Invited)
4. TmwEsports
5. Quantum Rage
6. 52xRage Esports
7. Free Style
8. Team H2E
9. Quraysh Esports
10. Team TUF
11. Team Star
12. The Grounders
13. Team Qwerty
14. MetershotxSKY Esports
15. XGeneration
16. Magnus Esports
17. R3GICIDE
18. 3x Esports
19. North Esports
20. 4VxTFD
Only three teams have been invited from the previous tournament, which came out beneficial for the underdogs. The top 17 teams from Qualifiers made it to the league stage.
In PMPL Qualifiers, Team Qwerty, who won the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan, emerged as table toppers, followed by R3Gicide. Free Style, a popular team, grabbed ninth place while Team Star secured 10th place. IVY Esports, Team HR, and Team Envy failed to qualify for the league stage.
Prize Pool on offer and where to watch
The event boasts a massive prize pool of 1.85 crores PKR (100k USD). The winner will take home $8000 while the runners-up will get $5000 and $4000, respectively. MVP of the Tournament will also get a cash reward of $1000.
Catch the action live on the PUBG Mobile Pakistan Youtube channel in Urdu and English at 10:30 IST.