52xRage Esports crowned winner of PMPL Pakistan 2022 Spring, top 6 teams qualify for South Asia Championship 

PUBG Mobile Pro League Pakistan (PMPL) 2022 Spring has come to a close with 52xRage Esports becoming the champion. The one-month-long event, which featured a total prize pool of $97K, commenced on 22 March and concluded today. Top 6 teams have made it to the South Asia Championship.

The top 16 teams from the League Stage competed in the Grand Finals, where 52xRage Esports, with consistent performances, grabbed first place despite not securing a chicken dinner. The team earned 186 points, including 63 kills in its 18 matches.

Team TUF secured second place with 174 points and 92 kills, followed by popular team SALTxi8 Esports. The Grounders registered four chicken dinners, the highest count in the Grand Finals and claimed fourth place with 171 points. R3gicide and Free Style finished in fifth and sixth place with 166 and 162 points, respectively.

Qualified teams for PMPL South Asia Championship

1) 52xRage Esports

2) Team TUF

3) SALTxi8

4) The Grounders

5) R3gicide

6) Free Style

Top 8 teams standings of PMPL Pakistan finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Metershot Esports collected 155 points and fell short by 7 points as it could not make it to the Championship. Quantum Rage, who was in sixth place in the league, occupied eighth place with 143 points.

PMPL Pakistan 2022 Spring standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Team Qwerty, who secured third place in the league stage, faltered in the Grand Finals and accumulated only 133 points i 18 matches. With 129 points, Clarity occupied 10th place. North Esports and H2E had poor runs as they came in 15th and 16th place.

MVP ranking of PMPL 2022 Spring Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Cypto, known for being one of the best players, bagged the MVP award with 29 finishes and 7037 damage. Edgar and Voltrux came in second and third place with 29 and 26 kills, respectively. Gravity from Team Qwerty secured fourth place despite his team placing in 8th spot. Malik and Wasi managed to hold on to ninth and 10th place with 22 and 24 frags, respectively.

52xRage took home a total prize money of $10,166. while Team TUF got $8,713. SALTxi8 received a sum of $8,713, while The Grounders has taken $4,813.

