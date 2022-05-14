New Livik map in BGMI 2.0 update: Features, look, and more

Livik map was in the development phase for almost two years, which means that its development began even before BGMI's launch. The release of the map's final version was also teased in the PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta version, where fans spotted Livik. After the beta version, the map made its way to PUBG Mobile with the May update.

Alongside the global variant, Indian players and fans can get the final version of Livik via BGMI 2.0 update. The small-sized classic Battle Royale map has also introduced several exclusive features to the game that aim to boost the thrill of the battlefield while also providing relatively fast-paced matches.

Livik in BGMI 2.0: Features, looks, and other details about the BR map

Livik's final version is now available in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Livik is now available in Battlegrounds Mobile India, and gamers can experience it after updating the game on their devices. They can spot the new map in both Ranked and Unranked. Additionally, the Evangelion Collaboration is also likely to bring a themed mode, Core Circle, for Livik in the upcoming days.

Here are the complete details about the new Livik map in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Dimensions and size

Livik is relatively small in size (Image via Krafton)

With dimensions of 2KM x 2KM, Livik is the smallest map in BGMI alongside Karakin. Thus, the zone moves substantially faster, and matches conclude quickly in Livik.

Terrain and looks

Terrains and looks (Image via Krafton)

Despite being the smallest in terms of the area, Livik features an exceptional variety of terrain in terms of types and structures. Players can find urban areas and abandoned commercial buildings, which are akin to those found in Erangel.

Livik has various urban houses and structures (Image via Krafton)

Furthermore, the availability of other features like snowy mountains and a volcano makes Livik's terrain highly versatile. However, the new Battlegrounds Mobile India map doesn't have many structures like Erangel's apartments.

Livik's exclusive features

Livik's exclusive features in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

After updating Battlegrounds Mobile India, players will need to download the Livik map to experience the following exclusive features:

UTV (Livik-exclusive) - A four-seated all-terrain compact vehicle spawned at different locations in Livik.

A four-seated all-terrain compact vehicle spawned at different locations in Livik. Supply Shops - Available at different spots, Supply Shops provide loot, including weapons and accessories, in an exchange of supply tokens.

Available at different spots, Supply Shops provide loot, including weapons and accessories, in an exchange of supply tokens. XT weapon upgrade packs - One can purchase these packs from the supply shops to upgrade base guns to their XT variants.

One can purchase these packs from the supply shops to upgrade base guns to their XT variants. Airdrop markers - The spots where the airdrops land in Livik will be marked on the minimap.

The spots where the airdrops land in Livik will be marked on the minimap. Interactable features/zones - Livik will allow users to experience interactive features like Herbs, Ziplines, Football Zone, vehicle ramp challenges, etc.

Livik will allow users to experience interactive features like Herbs, Ziplines, Football Zone, vehicle ramp challenges, etc. Advanced Supply Zones - Special locations with high quality loot in Livik will be marked on the minimap as Advanced Supply Zones.

Special locations with high quality loot in Livik will be marked on the minimap as Advanced Supply Zones. Recall Towers - Users will be able to revive their fallen teammates using a Recall Tower marked on Livik's Minimap.

Gamers can find plenty of other features in BGMI 2.0's Livik after updating the app and downloading the resource packages.

Edited by Mayank Shete