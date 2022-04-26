PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta update new features, download link and more details

Players spot new features in PUBG Mobile after every patch update. The dev-team has made many additions to some of the recent updates that include the recall feature carry function, unique themed modes (based on events and collabs), guns, maps, and many more, alongside several adjustments and bug fixes.

Developers usually maintain a gap of around two months between two successive patch updates, giving them enough time to run tests regarding unreleased content and the upcoming features.

The current 1.9 version of PUBG Mobile was launched via the much-publicized March update, implying that the 2.0 version will probably drop in May.

PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta update: Unreleased content, the download link, file size, and more

New Core Circle mode (Image via Krafton)

Earlier this month, developers rolled out a beta version for the upcoming 2.0 version that provides a sneak peek at the unreleased content. The purpose of releasing the beta version is to get user feedback regarding the bugs and, thus, make the required optimizations in the upcoming version.

In the 2.0 beta update, players can spot the following features/additions:

A potential final version of the Livik map: Devs have finally included a remastered version of the 2x2 Livik map, which may make its way to the 2.0 version after being in the beta phase for a long time.

Devs have finally included a remastered version of the 2x2 Livik map, which may make its way to the 2.0 version after being in the beta phase for a long time. In-game Football field: Livik map will feature an in-game Football field that will allow users to play minigames (scoring goals) to collect sho tokens.

Livik map will feature an in-game Football field that will allow users to play minigames (scoring goals) to collect sho tokens. Advanced Supplies Area: In Livik, a yellow-colored area has been spotted in the minimap that will allow users to grab supreme quality supplies.

In Livik, a yellow-colored area has been spotted in the minimap that will allow users to grab supreme quality supplies. Core Circle mode: A new mode based within the Erangle map has been spotted in the Beta version.

A new mode based within the Erangle map has been spotted in the Beta version. New in-game companions (pets)

New functions: The other additions include the introduction of functions like viewing the magazine capacity alongside crosshair or doing the same with RP missions during a match.

In-game football field (Image via YouTube/AU PAID GAMERS)

Various other optimizations and bug fixes regarding UI and other functions have been introduced in PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta update.

Download link and file size

Install the beta update (Image via Krafton)

Users want to download and install the 2.0 beta update using the link provided here. They can download the APK file of size 819 MB and install the beta version by allowing the installation from unknown resources.

Additional update packages (Image via Krafton)

After launching the app, players will be required to install an additional update package of 296.85 MB. Apart from that, there are two resource pack requirements as follows:

HD Resource Pack: 672.5 MB

Low-spec Resource Pack: 352.3 MB

Thus, users can download the resource pack of their desire as per the smartphone's specifications. Once the download is complete, they can enjoy the upcoming in-game content on PUBG Mobile (and BGMI, hopefully).

Note: Readers from India should refrain from downloading PUBG Mobile as the GOI has banned the same as of September 2020. Instead, they can install Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul