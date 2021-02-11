The Battle Royale genre has grown immensely on the mobile platform, and titles like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile have garnered enormous numbers.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most prevalent options amongst the players and has a massive player base around the world.

However, the game’s journey hasn’t been quite smooth across the globe. PUBG Mobile has been under the scrutiny of several authorities for various reasons.

The renowned Battle Royale game was banned in India by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) alongside 117 other applications.

This article takes a look at the major reason why PUBG Mobile was banned in India.

Why PUBG Mobile was banned in India?

In September 2020, Indian PUBG Mobile fans received disheartening news regarding the ban on the Battle Royale game.

The MeitY had axed the title due to data and security concerns. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the comeback of PUBG Mobile in the country.

The press release on the ban of the 118 applications stated the following:

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India.

The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defense of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern that requires emergency measures."

“In the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India and security of the State. And using the sovereign powers, the Government of India has decided to block the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices.”

There have been numerous developments regarding the return of the Battle Royale game, including the announcement of a separate version - "PUBG Mobile India" back in November 2020.

However, it seems like the players will have to continue their wait for the return of PUBG Mobile. In response to a query filed through an RTI, the MeitY has stated that no permissions have been given for the launch of PUBG Mobile in India.

