Every PUBG Mobile India official teaser that was released in 2020

PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game has grown immensely in the last few years and boasts a massive player base.

However, the journey of Indian PUBG Mobile fans has been full of ups and downs. Back in September 2020, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology imposed a ban on the battle royale title alongside 117 other applications. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for PUBG Mobile's return to the country.

In November 2020, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile was announced. However, the lack of a concrete release date left many fans in dismay.

Several teasers were released on PUBG Mobile India's social media handles. The clips featured prominent PUBG Mobile figures - Dynamo, Kronten and Jonathan.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile vs. Free Fire: 5 major differences between both games in 2021

Every PUBG Mobile India official teaser that released in 2020

A total of 4 clips were released on PUBG Mobile India's official Facebook account. They are as follows:

#1 Dynamo

Advertisement

#2 Kronten

#3 Jonathan

#4 Dynamo, Kronten and Jonathan

Advertisement

A compilation of these clips was later released as well:

To keep up with all the official announcements related to PUBG Mobile India, players can follow the official social media handles of the game. The links to their various profiles are given below:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

YouTube channel – Click here.

Discord: Click here.

Website: Click here.

The journey of PUBG Mobile India

After PUBG Mobile India's official announcement, there have been many developments that have taken place. Apart from the teasers, a website for the game was also released.

PUBG India was then registered as a private limited company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with a paid-up capital and authorized capital of 5 lakh and 15 lakhs, respectively. Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohn have been named as its directors.

There were also numerous RTIs filed regarding PUBG Mobile India. Click here to read the complete timeline of the game.

Also Read: 85 days after the first announcement, India's PUBG Mobile fans waiting for an official release date