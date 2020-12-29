PUBG Mobile India's timeline: Everything that happened in 2020

PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The game has achieved a staggering response from players of all ages and is actively played by millions worldwide.

The title has a great player base in India, which was left disheartened as it was among the 118 applications that were suspended by the Government of India due to security and privacy reasons.

There have been numerous developments and updates regarding the title's availability in the country. This article takes a look at the events that occurred concerning the Indian version of the game.

PUBG Mobile India's timeline in 2020

LinkedIn job posting

Job posting on LinkedIn

The speculations of PUBG Mobile's return in India were rife as almost a month after the suspension of the title in the country, PUBG Corporation had put up a recruitment notice for the role of Corporate Development Division Manager for India.

After this, many players speculated the game could be set on track for its comeback.

Deal with Microsoft Azure

(Image via Microsoft Azure)

On November 7th, Krafton announced that they would be working with Azure.

As part of the deal, the products directly operated by the South Korean company and its subsidiary will be using the Microsoft-owned cloud computing service. Also, the collaboration aimed at ensuring privacy and data security.

Soon after, the speculation about the announcement of the game's return caught prominence. Many PUBG Mobile professionals also hinted at the same during Diwali.

PUBG Mobile India's official announcement

(Image via PUBG Mobile India)

On November 12th, PUBG Corporation announced the Indian version of the battle royale title that would feature improved and tailor-made in-game content to reflect the users' needs. The press release stated the following changes:

#1 Green hit effect

#2 Default clothed character

#3 Feature to limit the playtime.

It appeared as if the long wait of the Indian fans would come to an end soon. This announcement provided them with reasons to rejoice.

The South Korean company also revealed their plans to set up a subsidiary in the country and invest $100 million.

Teasers and website

Official website of PUBG Mobile India

A few days after the announcement, the teasers of the Indian version featuring some of the most prominent faces in the Indian PUBG Mobile community: Kronten, Dynamo, and Jonathan were released on the social media handles and YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India, which only displayed a coming soon message.

Soon after, an exclusive website for the Indian version was also setup. But just like the teasers, it did not shed much light on the version.

A few days later, the website's news section was visible to the users, where they could find the download APK download option, which directed them to the website of the global version of PUBG Mobile.

Registration of the company

Details of PUBG India Private Limited

On November 21st, PUBG Corporation registered as a private limited company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with a paid-up capital of 5 lakh INR and an authorized capital of 15 lakhs.

Also, Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohn were named the two directors of the company. The former is the director of multiple companies, while the latter is also the Head of Corporate Development at KRAFTON Inc./PUBG Corporation.

MeitY replies to RTI

PUBG Mobile is yet to receive a green signal for its relaunch in the country. In response to a query filed through an RTI, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated that no permissions had been granted for the launch of PUBG Mobile in the country.

This put an end to all the speculations about the relaunch of the title in the country.

Krafton Inc appoints new country manager operations team

Aneesh Aravind's experience

Krafton Inc, the parent company of PUBG Mobile, appointed Aneesh Aravind as the country manager of PUBG Mobile in India. The South Korean company also added more members to its team for the operation of the game in the country.

The team includes:

Akash Jumde - Visual Content Designer

Piyush Agarwal - Finance Manager

Arpita Priyadarshini - Senior Community Manager

Karan Pathak - Senior Esports Manager

The appointed members have worked for various companies in the past, including Tencent.