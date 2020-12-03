PUBG Corporation has taken down the vacancy for the post of Corporate Development Manager for the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

It has been more than three months since the title was suspended in India by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology due to security and privacy reasons. The ban of the popular esports title created a void, and players have hoped for its revival in the country ever since.

Over a month ago, PUBG Corporation had put up a recruitment notice for the role of Corporate Development Manager on its official LinkedIn profile.

The responsibilities of this role

Speculations were then rife about the Indian version of the game. This was finally confirmed on 12th November by PUBG Corporation via a press release. It stated that the organization was planning to release the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

The requirements of this role

The requirements also read that the work location will be from the city where PUBG India will be set up. Apart from announcing the game, the South Korean company also informed fans that it would be setting up a subsidiary in the country and hiring more than 100 employees.

A few weeks back, PUBG India was registered as a private limited company in the country with a paid-up capital of INR 5,00,000.

PUBG Corporation takes down Corporate Development Manager vacancy for PUBG Mobile Indian version on Linkedin

The job posting on LinkedIn

The LinkedIn job posting by PUBG Corporation for the role of Corporate Development Manager now says that it is no longer accepting applications. The recruitment notice that was put on the official website and redirected to LinkedIn has also been removed.

Hence, it is probable that the position of Corporate Development Manager for the Indian region is likely filled. With these updates, it appears the game could make a comeback in the country shortly.

However, it might take a while. According to a report, the Government of India is yet to grant the permissions for PUBG Mobile to restart operation in the country.

