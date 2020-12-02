PUBG Corp. and Krafton merger goes into effect from today, PUBG Studio to provide global support for PUBG Mobile versions

Over a month ago, PUBG Corporation had announced that it would be merging with Krafton. This merger has come into effect from today, i.e., 2nd December. With the merger now in effect, PUBG Studio will provide the global support for PUBG and specific PUBG Mobile versions.

The announcement was made by PUBG Corporation on 29th October a few hours after PUBG Mobile announced that they would be terminating the services and user access for players in India.

PUBG Corp. and Krafton merger goes into effect from today

As stated earlier, PUBG Corporation has been fully merged with Krafton under its studio system and has been named PUBG Studio. With the merger into effect, PUBG Studio will develop the next product as they hold the intellectual property rights of 'PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS'.

Apart from this, PUBG Studio will be expanding their business in the field of esports. Earlier, in accordance with the merger, they discussed personal information transfer, saying:

"Accordingly, personal information of PUBG users will be transferred to KRAFTON Inc. KRAFTON Inc. will retain and use personal information only within the same scope as before and within the scope of obligations under related laws. Your valuable personal information is securely protected by technical and administrative safeguards (protection measures)."

According to the news on 'blog.krafton.com', Krafton includes three other independent studios. They are:

Striking Distance Studios - Strike Distance Studio is developing a new game that utilizes the original worldview of 'PUBG'.

Bluehole Studio - Blue Hole Studio is in charge of producing PC MMORPGs such as 'TERA' and 'ELYON'.

RisingWings - RisingWings is a newly launched mobile game production studio and will provide services for games like 'Golf King-World Tour' and 'Mini Golf King.' It will launch new games in the arcade, strategy and outdoor sports genres in 2021.

These independent studios plan to develop their own production capabilities in their specific genre. Players can click here to read the complete news by Krafton.

