PUBG Mobile Indian version APK will be available on official website, like other versions

The battle royale genre has witnessed a vertical growth in popularity on the mobile platform. PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the frontrunners and is arguably the most popular title in this genre.

However, the past few months haven’t been pleasant for PUBG Mobile fans in India, as the game was among 118 apps banned in early September for privacy and security reasons. Since then, the users have been following every development related to its comeback.

On 12th November, PUBG Corporation announced that it would be releasing an exclusive version of PUBG Mobile for Indian users. A few days later, a new website and Facebook page for the same were set up.

PUBG Mobile India's APK to be available on official site

APK download options present on websites of the global and Vietnamese versions

Most PUBG Mobile versions have the APK download links present on their official websites. Hence, it can be assumed that the same will be done for the Indian edition.

Moreover, some users were earlier able to see the ‘Google Play Store’ and ‘APK Download’ options on the website's ‘News’ section. However, these links are not working yet.

Snippet of the official website

Pressing the ‘APK Download’ option redirected users to ‘pubgmobile.com,’ which is currently blocked for all Indian users. Therefore, it is likely that after the release of PUBG Mobile India, players will be able to find the APK file on the official website.

PUBG India

In the press release, PUBG Corporation disclosed that it would be promoting the establishment of a regional office/subsidiary in India. Over a week back, PUBG India was registered as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, with paid-up capital and authorized capital of 5 lakh INR and Rs 15 lakh INR, respectively.

It has also named two directors:

Sean (Hyunil) Sohn – Head of Corporate Development at Krafton INC.

Kumar Krishnan Iyer – Has directorship of several companies, including AccuWeather.

