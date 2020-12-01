5 things that can be expected from PUBG Mobile Indian version

Recently, Indian PUBG Mobile fans have received several positive updates about the game’s comeback in the country. On 12th November, players across India were on top of the world as they received the news regarding the Indian version of the game.

Earlier in September, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had suspended 118 apps under Section 69A of the IT Act. The list included the name of one of the most prominent battle royale titles in the country – PUBG Mobile.

The Indian version of the game will feature some changes and would be slightly different from the global version. Here are a few changes that can be expected from PUBG Mobile India.

5 things that can be expected from the PUBG Mobile Indian version

#1 Exclusive events

Image via STAN ϡ GO/YouTube

The Korean version of the game also features several region-specific events, which are quite different from those available in the global version of the game. These events provide players with exclusive in-game rewards.

Hence there are chances that the PUBG Mobile Indian version will feature exclusive in-game events for its players.

#2 Gameplay changes

Green Hit Effect

Apart from announcing the new version, the press release also stated that the in-game content would be improved and tailored according to the requirements of the Indian users. It will feature multiple changes in the gameplay, including:

Green hit effect: Unlike the global version of PUBG Mobile, where the players can change the color of the hit effect, which will be locked to green.

Default character clothing: The character in this version will be fully clothed by default.

Feature to limit game time: Most importantly, the Indian version will have a function to restrict the game time for the younger audience.

#3 Enhanced data security and privacy

Image via Microsoft Azure

PUBG Mobile had received the ban due to data security and privacy reasons. According to earlier reports, the government will not allow the game’s comeback unless the concerns have been addressed. For this, Krafton has partnered with Microsoft Azure, which will enhance data security and privacy.

Also, the press release by PUBG Corporation stated that they would conduct regular audits and verifications of the storage system to reinforce the security.

#4 Voice packs

Voice Packs

The developers could possibly add an Indian voice pack in Hindi to give a perfect regional touch to PUBG Mobile India. The chances of such additions are significantly more, as recently there was an addition of the Urdu voice pack.

#5 Exclusive esports tournaments

Image via PUBG Mobile Esports/YouTube

The press release by PUBG Corporation also mentioned that considering the response towards PUBG Mobile esports, the organization plans to boldly invest in hosting a professional esports league exclusively for the Indian region. It further added that it would be the biggest esports competition in the country in all aspects.

