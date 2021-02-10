Fans disappointed as PUBG Mobile India fails to release 3 months after official announcement

When PUBG Mobile got banned in India last September, it came as a blow to many battle royale fans who enjoyed it. Not just PUBG Mobile, but PUBG Mobile Lite was also banned, along with 116 other Chinese apps.

The ban was justified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as the country's security at stake. Players could still enjoy PUBG Mobile for nearly two months before PUBG Corporation finally shut the servers down in late October.

In November, when news of an Indian version of PUBG Mobile was revealed, players were ecstatic and were filled with renewed hopes.

But this excitement was short-lived as no official announcement about the game's release was published. Players are now even more disappointed because they cannot enjoy the updated version of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile recently got an update that brought the brand-new Power Arm, the Power Vest, and the Power Leg, which have unique abilities. The Power Armor mode can only be enjoyed in the Livik map.

Fans let down as PUBG Mobile India fails to release three months after official announcement

Many fans are heartbroken as the creators are quiet about PUBG Mobile India's release date. No official announcement has been made, and players are tired of waiting.

They took to social media to show how disappointed they are. Here are a few reactions:

HOPE PUBG JALDI AAYE ME OR USKE FANS WAIT KAR RAHE HE😃#PUBGMOBILE #pubgmobileindia — Dharmesh Ghumaliya (@DharmeshGhumal3) February 9, 2021

Please announce pubgmobileindia release date give some little clue guys — surya prakash (@suryapr04012149) February 10, 2021

At least release some press news regarding Launch of PUBG MOBILE INDIA version in the country of INDIA. — Dhaval Ahir (@DhavalA09163147) February 8, 2021

@TSMentGHATAK don't ignore this tweet,don't u think it's high time regarding the release of PUBG MOBILE INDIA, why can't u all file the petition to Launch PUBG MOBILE INDIA ASAP and all the creators stand together in this.

I m not against government and all #esportsforindia — Amin Shaikh (@AminSha97788371) February 2, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE first release pubg mobile India😒 — Santosh Naidu (@Santosh13202533) January 31, 2021

Ye humari government PUBG INDIA release nahi hone de rahi aur FAU-G game aaj release karke india ka majak aur bana rahe hai ye game competition degi PUBG mobile ko? — Geek Abhishek (@geekabhishek_) January 26, 2021

Pubg mobile india release date bata do be duniya valo — Ayush Sahani (@AyushSa32116327) January 25, 2021

Please release pubg india , please please.... — .. (@Saffarr_) January 21, 2021

@PUBGM_INDIA SIR/MA'AM WE ARE WAITING FOR PUBG MOBILE INDIA RELEASE CAN YOU GUESS SOME DATE PLEASE ANY GUESS 🥺🥺 — A17_Gaming (@A17_Gaming) January 20, 2021

Fans of PUBG Mobile Lite are also worried about the game’s future in the country as no official news has been revealed about its possible return.

Some battle royale fans are craving for an Indian version of this title as well. The lighter version of PUBG Mobile has a massive player base in India, as it is compatible with low-end devices.

