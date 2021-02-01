Over the years, PUBG Mobile has cemented its position in the mobile platforms' battle royale genre. The game has scaled incredible heights in terms of popularity and has almost become a household name in India.

It enjoys a considerably vast fan base in the country, which was left disheartened as PUBG Mobile was among the 118 applications banned by the Government of India in September. Since then, they have been following all the news and developments to know about the future of their favorite battle royale title.

The PUBG Mobile Indian version's announcement in November brought in momentary respite as it appeared that the game was for a comeback. Subsequently, the website was released, and teasers were dropped on social media.

There have been numerous updates as Krafton Inc appointed Aneesh Aravind as the new country manager and also employed a new PUBG Mobile operations team in India.

The replies to several RTI queries also stated that PUBG Mobile wasn't banned in the country but was only blocked. Also, there were no official dialogues between the Ministry and the game's officials.

Fans confused as PUBG Mobile's India launch becomes uncertain

It has been quite a while since the initial announcement of the Indian version, but none of the developments have provided users with a concrete release date.

Several PUBG Mobile fans and enthusiasts have taken to various social media platforms to express their frustration as PUBG Mobile India's launch becomes increasingly uncertain.

WHEN PUBG MOBILE INDIA COMING??? — CAPTAINYOUTUBE (@shrutikrasal) January 31, 2021

I can't buy royal pass because pubg mobile is ban in India 😭😭😭😭😭 — Dadlyjokar 11 (@Dadlyjokar11) February 1, 2021

*Legends are still waiting for pubg mobile India to come. — Bymistake (@bymistake_memes) January 31, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE first release pubg mobile India😒 — Santosh Naidu (@Santosh13202533) January 31, 2021

Any news about PUBGMOBILE INDIA. — Akash Nayak (@AkashNa12186670) January 30, 2021

Sir please unban pubg mobile india — Suraj (@Suraj39181661) January 31, 2021

Missing pubg in India 🥺

Pubg was our emotion🥺😒 — AløñE walkEr (@Lokesh01151709) January 31, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE_IN

PLZ TELL OR JUST REPLY WILL PUBG EVER COMEBACK TO INDIA

JUST TELL THIS ONLLY THAT I WILL COME OR NOT PLZ WE WILL BE OK WITH IT PLZZ — Aryan Dubey (@AryanDu32351434) January 30, 2021

When will pubg mobile india come?? — Arkadeep Roy (@ArkadeepRoy001) January 31, 2021

bring PUBG to india first — akash (@akashhh30) January 30, 2021

