Over the years, PUBG Mobile has cemented its position in the mobile platforms' battle royale genre. The game has scaled incredible heights in terms of popularity and has almost become a household name in India.
It enjoys a considerably vast fan base in the country, which was left disheartened as PUBG Mobile was among the 118 applications banned by the Government of India in September. Since then, they have been following all the news and developments to know about the future of their favorite battle royale title.
The PUBG Mobile Indian version's announcement in November brought in momentary respite as it appeared that the game was for a comeback. Subsequently, the website was released, and teasers were dropped on social media.
There have been numerous updates as Krafton Inc appointed Aneesh Aravind as the new country manager and also employed a new PUBG Mobile operations team in India.
The replies to several RTI queries also stated that PUBG Mobile wasn't banned in the country but was only blocked. Also, there were no official dialogues between the Ministry and the game's officials.
Fans confused as PUBG Mobile's India launch becomes uncertain
It has been quite a while since the initial announcement of the Indian version, but none of the developments have provided users with a concrete release date.
Several PUBG Mobile fans and enthusiasts have taken to various social media platforms to express their frustration as PUBG Mobile India's launch becomes increasingly uncertain.
Also read: Asian countries that have their own versions of PUBG Mobile in 2021