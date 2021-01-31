PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which has more maps and game modes in 2021?

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are two of the most popular Battle Royale games in the esports community.

Both COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite offer fantastic and dynamic gaming experiences, and fans sometimes pit them against each other to figure out which is better.

This article compares and analyzes the two to conclude which game has more maps and modes.

COD Mobile vs PUBG Mobile

#1 Maps

PUBG Mobile offers various Battle Royale maps in the CLassic mode of the game. There are a total of four maps; Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Livik. The Erangel is 8x8 km in size, and Miramar is the biggest arena of all.

BR maps in COD Mobile (Image via RedcapYT/ YouTube)

COD Mobile however offers relatively smaller BR maps namely; Classic, Blitz, and Alcatraz.

#2 Gameplay modes

Both these titles offer various game modes for its players too:

Gameplay modes of COD Mobile:

Battle Royale mode

Multiplayer mode: Core, Featured

Under the Core and Featured category, there are other subdivisions of modes:

Core: Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Free For All, Hardpoint, Search and Destroy

Featured: Holiday Aftermath, Secondary School, PTFO, Rapid Fire, Cranked, Hardcore

Along with all these, COD Mobile usually brings in lots of other gameplay modes throughout the seasons frequently.

Gameplay modes of PUBG Mobile:

Gameplay modes in PUBG Mobile

Classic (Battle Royale)

Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War

EvoGround: Payload 2.0

Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault

Verdict

Both COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile are great and well-known BR titles that offer immersive and high-quality gameplay experience to their players and are unique and successful in their own ways.

However, in better and more BR maps, PUBG Mobile is the winner with four Classic BR maps. Regarding the gameplay modes, COD Mobile is the obvious choice because of the plethora of different gameplay modes that the title offers to its players.