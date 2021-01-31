Asian countries that have their own versions of PUBG Mobile in 2021

PUBG Mobile is arguably one of the leading battle royale titles. In a way, this game has cemented its position as the market leader. The title has several region-specific localised adaptations that are published by different companies.

This article looks at the various Asian countries which have their own versions of PUBG Mobile in 2021.

List of Asian countries with their own versions of PUBG Mobile in 2021

#1 Korea and Japan

(Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG Mobile KRJP is undoubtedly one of the most prominent localized versions of PUBG Mobile. This version is published by Krafton Inc and is restricted to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store of the specific region.

It features region-exclusive events that offer a plethora of in-game cosmetic items. Also, it has a unique in-game currency – Donkatsu medal which can be used to open numerous crates. Some users even consider this variant as the best alternative to the global version of PUBG Mobile.

#2 Vietnam

(Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG Mobile Vietnam is published by VNG Game Publishing, one of the prominent publishers in the Vietnamese market. It has a modified UI payment gateway and applicable for the users from the region. It is similar to the global version and has 10 million installations on the Google Play Store with a rating of 4.2.

#3 Taiwan

(Image via Google Play Store)

This localized version is meant for Taiwanese gamers. HotCool Games published the Taiwanese version of PUBG Mobile. It features numerous changes in the form of optimisation and UI to cater the players from the region.

The game has more than 1 million installs on the Google Play Store and is rated 4 out of 5.

#4 China

Image via Game for Peace

Game for Peace, also known as Peacekeeper Elite is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, developed and published by Tencent Games. PUBG Mobile couldn’t receive the authorities' approval due to the freeze on game approvals. Hence, the game was only be offered for testing but couldn’t be monetized.

In 2019, Tencent Games announced that they would be releasing the game under the new name - Game for Peace. It is only available in China. The Chinese version of the game inspired a few features in the global version.

