PUBG Mobile 1.2 Global version Runic Power Update: APK download link for worldwide players

PUBG Mobile is among the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. Over time, the title has grown immensely in terms of popularity and player base. Its rise can be credited to the developers who introduce various features with regular updates that enhance the user's gameplay experience.

Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile 1.2 version was released. Several new aspects, including that of the Runic Power mode, FAMAS, and more, made their way into the game. Players can download the latest version of the game via TapTap or APK File.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how the users can download PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.2 Global version Runic Power Update via APK file

The APK file size is around 613 MB. After installing, players have to make sure to have sufficient storage space on their devices.

Users can follow the step given below to download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 version:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile. Click here to do so.

Step 2: Click on the ‘APK Download’ option. Download for the APK file should start soon.

Step 3: Enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option if it has not been done previously.

(This step can be skipped if the setting is already adjusted)

Step 4: Locate and install the APK file on their device.

Step 5: Lastly, after the installation process completes, open PUBG Mobile. Users have to choose between either of the two resource packs - Low-spec or HD Resource Pack.

After the in-game patches conclude, gamers can enjoy the PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update on their Android devices.

If the users encounter an error with a warning like, "There was a problem parsing the package’ error," consider downloading the files again and following the steps above.

