PUBG Mobile KR version 1.2 update for Android: APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile has played an influential role in the growth of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The game has a massive player base worldwide and has only grown from strength to strength in the last few years.

Apart from its global version, PUBG Mobile also has a series of region-specific variants, including KR, TW and VN.

PUBG Mobile Korea or KR is one of the most popular alternative versions of the game.

On 12th January, the much-awaited 1.2 update was rolled out, and numerous features, like the Runic Power mode, were added to the game.

Players from Korea can directly get the latest version via the Google Play Store / Apple App Store. Meanwhile, users from other countries can use the TapTap application or the APK file of the game to download it.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the PUBG Mobile KR 1.2 version update on their Android devices using TapTap.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Kr version 1.2 update for Android via TapTap

Players can follow the given steps to download the PUBG Mobile KR 1.2 update via TapTap:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official website of TapTap and download the app. They can click here to visit the webpage.

Step 2: Players can then enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option if it hasn’t been done previously. It can be done by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Next, they should locate and install the TapTap application.

Step 4: Players must then open the TapTap app and search for PUBG Mobile Korea using the search bar.

Step 5: Numerous results will appear on the screen. Players should choose the most relevant result and click on the download button. If they already have an older version of PUBG Mobile KR installed on their device, an update button will be displayed instead.

After the in-game patches are complete, players can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile KR.

