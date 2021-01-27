PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power global version update (Season 17): APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile is a top game in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform and has garnered a massive player base worldwide. Its incredible rise can be credited to the developers who bring in various features with periodic updates.

Over two weeks back, the 1.2 version was rolled out, and numerous new aspects, including the FAMAS gun and Runic Power mode, were added. Users can download the latest version and try out all the new features.

This article provides a detailed guide to download PUBG Mobile's 1.2 Runic Power update using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power global version update's APK file

The APK file size is 613 MB, so players must ensure they have enough space on their devices before downloading the file.

They can follow these steps to download the latest version:

Step 1: Users can visit the official website of PUBG Mobile here.

Step 2: They have to click the ‘APK Download’ option, and the download for the APK file will soon begin.

Step 3: Players must enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option if it has not been done previously.

(They can skip this step if the setting is already enabled)

Step 4: Next, they have to locate and install the APK file.

Step 5: Gamers can open PUBG Mobile after the APK file installs. They can choose either of the two resource packs: Low-Spec or HD Resource Pack.

After the patches complete, players can enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update. If they encounter a ‘There was a problem parsing the package’ error, they can consider downloading the files again and following the steps given above.

