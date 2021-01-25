PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game's system requirements are better for mid-range phones in 2021?

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are two mega-popular games in the battle royale community, and fans sometimes pit them against each other to see which is better.

These games have individual minimum device specifications and have various system optimization settings. This article addresses the gameplay and graphics specifications of these two to see which game is better for mid-range phones.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

For iOS

iPhone 5S, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 9 or above

Advertisement

COD Mobile

Here are the minimum requirements that are stated on the official website of COD Mobile:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

For iOS

COD Mobile is compatible with iOS devices running iOS 9.0 or higher.

Both these titles have almost the same minimum requirements. This article now discusses and compares the gameplay and graphics support of the two to see the better performer for mid-range devices.

Gameplay

Image via Sunitaplays/ YouTube

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile see 100 players arriving on the battlefield and fighting each other, sharing the same core – battle royale – where players face struggles to emerge as the last man standing.

The average match time is 30 minutes for both titles. There is not much difference in the gameplay mechanics of these two titles, with the only contrast being that COD Mobile is more fast-paced than PUBG Mobile.

Graphics

Advertisement

Both these titles have excellent graphics optimization. PUBG Mobile is realistic and has fantastic map details, while COD Mobile has vivid color schemes and high contrast frames. The latter is much quicker and inclined towards arcade-style gaming.

Both these titles offer tremendous 60 FPS frame rate support in mid-range phones having 3 GB or 4 GB RAMs.

Verdict

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile both have a minimum system requirement of 2 GB RAM devices. Hence, it is self-evident that both will be great performers in 3 GB RAM phones and above. However, in terms of graphics quality and gameplay smoothness, COD Mobile will be much better.

COD Mobile can offer a much better gameplay experience with smooth and zero-lag frame rates in mid-range devices, where PUBG Mobile will get laggy and jittery after a short duration of playing.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinions.