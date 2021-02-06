PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,994,845 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile has been ruling the mobile gaming world since its release. One of the main reasons is its fast gameplay, stellar graphics, and fewer cheaters. Many games in the past have suffered due to cheaters who spoil the user experience.
PUBG Mobile developers have put several anti-cheat systems in place that prevent cheaters from ruining the game for others. They even get handed ten-year bans from the game if caught.
The developers also publish a weekly report informing fans about the action they have taken against cheaters. PUBG Mobile has now put out its 22nd report for cheaters who have been banned in the previous week, i.e., from January 29th to February 4th.
This week's report revealed that the devs banned over 1,994,845 accounts from PUBG Mobile for defrauding, with each receiving a permanent suspension. The first report was posted on August 29th, in which 1,273,152 accounts were suspended, while the second one saw 1,838,223 accounts getting suspended.
Last week, PUBG Mobile suspended 1,857,847 accounts for cheating. This week, they have banned 87% more cheaters compared to the previous week.
Break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts
- 1% of Conqueror tier accounts
- 5% of Ace tier accounts
- 10% of Crown tier accounts
- 12% of Diamond tier accounts
- 13% of Platinum tier accounts
- 11% of Gold tier accounts
- 11% of Silver-tier accounts
- 37% of Bronze tier accounts
Banned cheats
- 32% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.
- Around 33% of the cheaters used X-ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.
- 20% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.
- 8% of the frauds received suspensions for using a modification of area damage, where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.
- PUBG Mobile handed 5% of the hackers bans because they utilized the character model hack's modification to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins.
- The remaining 2% got banned due to unspecified reasons.