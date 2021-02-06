PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,994,845 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile has been ruling the mobile gaming world since its release. One of the main reasons is its fast gameplay, stellar graphics, and fewer cheaters. Many games in the past have suffered due to cheaters who spoil the user experience.

PUBG Mobile developers have put several anti-cheat systems in place that prevent cheaters from ruining the game for others. They even get handed ten-year bans from the game if caught.

The developers also publish a weekly report informing fans about the action they have taken against cheaters. PUBG Mobile has now put out its 22nd report for cheaters who have been banned in the previous week, i.e., from January 29th to February 4th.

Fact: Nothing is as satisfying as using the #BanPan 🍳 From January 29th through February 4th, we permanently blocked 1,994,845 users from accessing our game. The majority of reasons were:



❌ X-Ray Vision

❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ Speed Hacks



Learn more at 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr pic.twitter.com/cgxKW1A8X5 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 6, 2021

This week's report revealed that the devs banned over 1,994,845 accounts from PUBG Mobile for defrauding, with each receiving a permanent suspension. The first report was posted on August 29th, in which 1,273,152 accounts were suspended, while the second one saw 1,838,223 accounts getting suspended.

Last week, PUBG Mobile suspended 1,857,847 accounts for cheating. This week, they have banned 87% more cheaters compared to the previous week.

Break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

Account banned report (Image via PUBG Mobile)

1% of Conqueror tier accounts

5% of Ace tier accounts

10% of Crown tier accounts

12% of Diamond tier accounts

13% of Platinum tier accounts

11% of Gold tier accounts

11% of Silver-tier accounts

37% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheats

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image via PUBG Mobile)