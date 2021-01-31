PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,857,847 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games in the world. With millions of active players worldwide, few try to gain an unfair advantage by using hacks like Xray Vision, Auto Aim, etc.

PUBG Mobile Developers have put several anti-cheat systems in place that prevents cheaters from ruining the experience. The cheaters are handed a permanent ban from the game.

Developers also publish a weekly report informing fans about the action they have taken against cheaters. PUBG Mobile has now published its twenty-first report for cheaters who have been banned in the previous week, i.e., from 22nd January to 28th January.

This week's report revealed that over 1,857,847 accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for defrauding, with each receiving a permanent suspension. The first report was posted on 29th August, in which 1,273,152 accounts were suspended, and the second one saw 1,838,223 accounts being suspended.

Last week, PUBG Mobile suspended 998,533 accounts for cheating. This week, they have banned 87% more cheaters as compared to last week.

A break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

Account banned report

1% of Conqueror tier accounts

7% of Ace tier accounts

10% of Crown tier accounts

12% of Diamond tier accounts

12% of Platinum tier accounts

11% of Gold tier accounts

12% of Silver-tier accounts

35% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheat report

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

29% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.

Around 18% of the cheaters used X-ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

19% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

8% of the frauds received suspensions for using a modification of area damage, where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

11% of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the character model hack's modification to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins.

The remaining 3% got banned due to unspecified reasons.