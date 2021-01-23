PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 988,533 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played mobile games in the world. The game has a massive player base due to its intense gameplay, high graphics and multiplayer capabilities. However, with soaring popularity comes a host of cheaters who try to gain an unfair advantage in the game.

To combat these cheaters and maintain fair play, PUBG Mobile's developers have put in place several anti-cheat systems that detect any anomalies and ban cheaters instantly. They also publish weekly reports about the number of cheaters banned in a certain time period.

PUBG Mobile has published its twentieth report detailing the number of cheaters who have been banned from the game.

The report revealed that over 998,533 accounts have been banned from PUBG Mobile in the previous week, i.e from January 15th to January 21st, 2021. Every account was permanently suspended.

The first report was posted on August 29th, 2020, where 1,273,152 accounts were suspended. The second report saw 1,838,223 accounts getting the boot.

Last week, PUBG Mobile suspended 1,217,342 accounts for cheating. This week, they have banned 21% fewer defrauders as compared to the previous week.

A break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

Account banned report

1 % of Conqueror tier accounts

7% of Ace tier accounts

10% of Crown tier accounts

12% of Diamond tier accounts

10% of Platinum tier accounts

10% of Gold tier accounts

12% of Silver-tier accounts

38% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheat report

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

28% of the cheats were banned due to the use of auto-aim to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.

Around 18% used X-ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

14% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

21% of the frauds received suspensions for using a modification of area damage, where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

11% of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the character model hack's modification to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins.

The remaining 8% got banned due to unspecified reasons.