PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,217,342 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile is the highest-earning game of 2020 with more than $2.6 billion in revenue. According to data analytics firm Sensor Tower, the game is also among the top 5 most downloaded games of 2020, with over 232 million downloads. With so many active players, the game is vulnerable to hackers trying to gain unfair advantages over other players.

To tackle such cheaters and maintain fair play, PUBG Mobile has put a solid anti-cheat system in place. They also publish weekly reports to inform fans about the action they are taking against cheaters.

Know the Ban 🍳 Fear the Ban 🍳👀 From January 8th-14th, 1,217,342 accounts have been permanently suspended from accessing our game. The majority of causes were:

❌ Modification of Character Model

❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ X-Ray Vision



Learn more at https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr #BanPan

PUBG Mobile has published its nineteenth report for cheaters who have been banned in the previous week, i.e., from January 8th to January 14th. The report revealed that over 1,217,342 accounts had been banned from PUBG Mobile for defrauding. Every account was permanently suspended.

The first report was posted on August 29th, where 1,273,152 accounts were suspended. The second report saw 1,838,223 accounts getting the boot.

Last week, PUBG Mobile suspended 1,754,008 accounts for cheating. This week, they have banned 30% fewer defrauders as compared to the previous week.

A break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

Account banned report

3 % of Conqueror tier accounts

6% of Ace tier accounts

10% of Crown tier accounts

12% of Diamond tier accounts

11% of Platinum tier accounts

9% of Gold tier accounts

11% of Silver-tier accounts

38% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheat report

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile )

24% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.

Around 22% used X-ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

12% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

7% of the frauds received suspensions for using a modification of area damage, where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

24% of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the character model hack's modification to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins.

The remaining 11% got banned due to unspecified reasons.