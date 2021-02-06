Power Armor mode launched in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile Season 17 is currently underway and has received a massive response from players worldwide. The new update has brought in a range of new features along with new modes and functions.

One such new mode in the 1.2 Runic Power update is the recent Power Armor mode. This exclusive mode is available in the EvoGround section of PUBG Mobile, and players need to download it to play it.

This article describes all that players need to know about the Power Armor mode in PUBG Mobile.

Every detail about Power Armor mode in PUBG Mobile

This match type is currently the most sought-after one in PUBG Mobile. It has launched yesterday, i.e., February 5th, and has already seen more than a thousand players playing the map.

As previously mentioned, this mode is only playable in the Livik map and is present at the EvoGround section. Apparently, it also hosts an event called the Matrix event.

In the Power Armor mode, players need to collect Nano Crystals and Power Armor blueprints, go to the Matrix Base to redeem them for various power armor pieces (Chest, Arm, Leg), and then equip these pieces to boost their abilities.

Advertisement

Here are the detailed features and functions of the Power Armor mode:

Matrix Base rules

Players need to collect Nano Crystals and blueprints that are scattered all over the map.

Then, players need to use those Nano Crystals at the Matrix Base to craft items.

They can also use the blueprints at the base to craft the Power Armor pieces.

Battlefield Recall rules

A new communication tower device has been placed outside the Matrix base, which recalls all defeated teammates when used.

All players have two revives, and they can automatically return to the battlefield after they are defeated or can also revive a defeated teammate at the Matrix Base.

Matrix Event rules

New Supercrates and a new feature, Life Detector, has been added in the event mode. The Life Detector can be activated to obtain information about nearby enemies, and the Super Crates include Power Armor blueprints, powerful weapons, Nano Crystals etc.

Combat hotspots are marked on the map where gamers can find more supplies and crates.

Power Armor Suit

Hyperjumping in the power armor (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Advertisement

After the players assemble the Power Armor Suit in the Matrix Base, they are equipped with special abilities. Players have two special abilities:

Dragon Breath - Releases hit blasts that reduces enemy's HP.

Hyper Jump - Allows players to fly in the air and travel a short distance.

However, it is essential to note that players can only use this ability after collecting 3600 blueprint and crystal points in the map and equip all the three Arms, Chest, and Leg pieces in the Matrix Base.

Apparently, it seems to be a time-limited game mode and can be removed as future updates roll in PUBG Mobile.