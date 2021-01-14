Power Armor mode in PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update: All you need to know

The developers of PUBG Mobile release updates to bring new content into the game. Update 1.2 of PUBG Mobile arrived on January 12th and brought in several in-game changes, including new modes, weapons, new features, and more.

However, the most-awaited and exciting mode that is yet to be added in the title is the Power Armor mode in the EvoGround section. This article elucidates everything that players need to know about this upcoming mode in PUBG Mobile.

Everything to know about Power Armor mode in PUBG Mobile

The game's update is already on the Google Play Store, and players can update the game by simply downloading the updated 1.2 version. However, not all the features that were stated in the patch notes have made their way into the game.

The Power Armor mode is yet to come in the EvoGround section of PUBG Mobile, and according to the patch notes, the mode will be introduced on February 5th, 2021.

Power Armor mode in EvoGround (Image via NaturalYT/YouTube)

The Power Armor mode is said to have new features and exclusive in-game mechanics. Here are some of the exclusive features that the Power Armor mode will offer:

Super Crates in the Power Armor mode in PUBG Mobile (Image via NaturalYT/YouTube)

Super crates in the Power Armor mode alongside normal airdrops and flare guns. The Power Armor mode can only be played on the Livik map. The Power Armor suit can be equipped by the players if they collect the three main components of the suit from various airdrop locations on the map. They can then assemble the parts in the Power Armor laboratory, and hence, will be equipped with the ballistic Power Armor for the rest of the match.

Hyperjumping in the Power Armor mode (Image via NaturalYT/YouTube)

After equipping the armor, players can perform hyperjump and also release dragon breath heat blasts to knock down opponents on the battlefield.

Players are very excited about the new mode, which is all set to roll in within a few days in PUBG Mobile.