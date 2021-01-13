PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update: List of major changes

The developers of PUBG Mobile periodically release updates to bring new content into the game. Update 1.2 of PUBG Mobile arrived yesterday bringing several in-game changes including new modes, weapons, several new features, and more.

This article will discuss some of the new features and the changes in PUBG Mobile with the latest update.

All major changes that came with the PUBG Mobile Runic Power 1.2 Update

#1 New FAMAS AR gun

FAMAS (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The new firearm called FAMAS is exclusive to the Livik map. It can be equipped with the Muzzle (Rifles), Scope, and Mag (Rifles) attachments. It is an assault rifle that uses 5.56 mm rounds. The weapon also has the fastest rate of fire among the rifles in the game.

#2 Runic Power event in Classic mode Erangel

This is one of the most exciting theme events that the developers have introduced into the game so far. After selecting the Classic Runic Power mode in Erangel, the player will be given three options in the lobby - Wind Rune, Flame Rune, and Arctic Rune.

Rune powers (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Each power has a special ability that can assist the player on the ground. Players have to opt for any one of these rune powers and only then can utilize the power after landing on the map.

#3 New Evoground Mode: Power Armor mode

Image via PUBG Mobile

This is an all-new mode that players have never experienced before in PUBG Mobile. A player has to collect some blueprints and other parts from different locations on the map. The player has to go to the armor upgrade room to gather the pieces and suit up. After the pieces are submitted, the player will be equipped with a near invincible body armor that can also attack by throwing heat blasts.

#4 Cheer Park event

The Cheer Park in-game (Image via PUBG Mobile)

A new Cheer park event has been added. It is called Cheer Park Runic Power Theme event. It requires a player to complete various tasks in the Cheer Park to obtain numerous prizes. Users can click here to read about the Cheer Park event in detail.

#5 Exclusive Pose setting

Image via PUBG Mobile

A new inventory setting has also been added to the game. The Exclusive Pose setting can be enabled in the inventory settings but only when the character is not equipped with any firearm.